Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 17

It's no wonder The Wonder is on the list

Florence Pugh, The Wonder

 Aidan Monaghan/Netflix

There's just one new title on Netflix's top 10 TV shows and movies lists on Thursday, Nov. 17 (the TV list is in exactly the same order as it was yesterday): The Wonder, a period mystery drama starring Florence Pugh as a British nurse investigating an apparent medical miracle in rural Ireland in 1862. It's at No. 2 on the movies list today, behind Where the Crawdads Sing, which has been No. 1 all week. 

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • 1899: Supernatural mystery period piece from the creators of Dark.
  • Bantú Mama: Indie drama about a French woman becomes a mother figure to three children in the Dominican Republic when they offer her shelter after escaping from the police. 
  • Christmas With You: Holiday movie starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. 
  • Dead to Me Season 3: Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's dark dramedy returns for its final season.
  • I Am Vanessa Guillen: Documentary about Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old solider who was murdered on an Army base, and her family's fight for justice. 
  • Pepsi, Where's My Jet?: Docuseries about a guy who tried to buy a fighter jet with "Pepsi Points." 

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Zoe Saldaña, From Scratch

 Stefano Montesi/Netflix

1. The Crown

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Ancient Apocalypse

For fans of: Ancient Aliens
Is it good?: Not really, but whatever
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Manifest

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. Warrior Nun

For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil
Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Little Angel

For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby
Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. Inside Man

For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Down to Earth with Zac Efron

For fans of: Watching Zac Efron go on vacation in Australia, saving the world, koalas
Is it good?: It's got a good message
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Bad Guys

 DreamWorks

1. Where the Crawdads Sing

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South
Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Wonder

For fans of: Flo Pugh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Is it good?: It's a beautifully shot, well-acted psychological drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

3. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned

For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels
Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Falling for Christmas

For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies
Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

5. The Bad Guys

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Capturing the Killer Nurse

For fans of: The Good Nurse, true crime tie-ins
Is it good?: It's actually not as informative as The Good Nurse
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. Enola Holmes 2

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Hotel Transylvania 2

For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

9. Captain Phillips

For fans of: Tom Hanks, being the captain now
Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Nov. 17

