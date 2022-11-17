Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 17

Florence Pugh, The Wonder Aidan Monaghan/Netflix

There's just one new title on Netflix's top 10 TV shows and movies lists on Thursday, Nov. 17 (the TV list is in exactly the same order as it was yesterday): The Wonder, a period mystery drama starring Florence Pugh as a British nurse investigating an apparent medical miracle in rural Ireland in 1862. It's at No. 2 on the movies list today, behind Where the Crawdads Sing, which has been No. 1 all week.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

1899: Supernatural mystery period piece from the creators of Dark.

Supernatural mystery period piece from the creators of Dark. Bantú Mama: Indie drama about a French woman becomes a mother figure to three children in the Dominican Republic when they offer her shelter after escaping from the police.

Indie drama about a French woman becomes a mother figure to three children in the Dominican Republic when they offer her shelter after escaping from the police. Christmas With You: Holiday movie starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Holiday movie starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. Dead to Me Season 3: Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's dark dramedy returns for its final season.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's dark dramedy returns for its final season. I Am Vanessa Guillen: Documentary about Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old solider who was murdered on an Army base, and her family's fight for justice.

Documentary about Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old solider who was murdered on an Army base, and her family's fight for justice. Pepsi, Where's My Jet?: Docuseries about a guy who tried to buy a fighter jet with "Pepsi Points."

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Zoe Saldaña, From Scratch Stefano Montesi/Netflix

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Ancient Aliens

Is it good?: Not really, but whatever

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil

Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Little Angel

For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby

Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Watching Zac Efron go on vacation in Australia, saving the world, koalas

Is it good?: It's got a good message

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Bad Guys DreamWorks

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Flo Pugh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Is it good?: It's a beautifully shot, well-acted psychological drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels

Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: The Good Nurse, true crime tie-ins

Is it good?: It's actually not as informative as The Good Nurse

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Tom Hanks, being the captain now

Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



