Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 17

It's no wonder The Wonder is on the list
There's just one new title on Netflix's top 10 TV shows and movies lists on Thursday, Nov. 17 (the TV list is in exactly the same order as it was yesterday): The Wonder, a period mystery drama starring Florence Pugh as a British nurse investigating an apparent medical miracle in rural Ireland in 1862. It's at No. 2 on the movies list today, behind Where the Crawdads Sing, which has been No. 1 all week.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Ancient Aliens
Is it good?: Not really, but whatever
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil
Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby
Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Watching Zac Efron go on vacation in Australia, saving the world, koalas
Is it good?: It's got a good message
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: legal thrillers, the South
Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Flo Pugh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Is it good?: It's a beautifully shot, well-acted psychological drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels
Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies
Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: The Good Nurse, true crime tie-ins
Is it good?: It's actually not as informative as The Good Nurse
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Tom Hanks, being the captain now
Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Nov. 17
