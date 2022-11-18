X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 18

Dead to Me buries the competition

Dead to Me (Netflix)

 Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Dead to Me has risen again. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's dark comedy tops Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Nov. 18, only one day after releasing its third and final season. People love supporting women's rights to do crime! It's followed by another new arrival on the ranking, 1899, a supernatural mystery from the creators of Dark (so you know it'll be complicated and popular). Further down on the list, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? goes behind a man's '90s court battle against the soda giant. On the movies list, today's new additions are the documentary I Am Vanessa Guillen and the Freddie Prinze Jr. holiday rom-com Christmas With You, though neither one dethrones Where the Crawdads Sing.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

  • Elite Season 6: The Spanish Gossip Girl returns.
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5: The cozy competition's holiday specials go way beyond fruitcake. 
  • Inside Job: Part 2: Not to be confused with Inside Man, this adult animated series is about people who make conspiracies their day job.
  • Slumberland: Jason Momoa leads a girl through a land of dreams after she loses her father.
  • Somebody: A dating app developer gets caught in a serial killer's web.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, The Crown

 Netflix

1. Dead to Me

For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships
Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

2. 1899

For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark
Is it good?: It's a wild ride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

3. The Crown

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

4. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Manifest

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Ancient Apocalypse

For fans of: Ancient Aliens
Is it good?: Not really, but whatever
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

7. Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man
Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

8. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. Warrior Nun

For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil
Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

10. Little Angel

For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby
Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Lindsay Lohan, Falling for Christmas

 Scott Everett White/Netflix

1. Where the Crawdads Sing

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South
Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned

For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels
Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. I Am Vanessa Guillen

For fans of: Fighting for justice, uncovering military scandals
Is it good?: It'll stick with you
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

4. Falling for Christmas

For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies
Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Christmas With You

For fans of: Freddie Prinze Jr., pop stars dating normies
Is it good?: It's a holiday rom-com hit
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

6. The Bad Guys

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. The Wonder

For fans of: Flo Pugh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Is it good?: It's a beautifully shot, well-acted psychological drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

8. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

9. Enola Holmes 2

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

10. Hotel Transylvania 2

For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Nov. 18

Julia Garner, Ozark

 Tina Rowden/Netflix