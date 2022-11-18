Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 18

Dead to Me (Netflix) Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Dead to Me has risen again. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's dark comedy tops Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Nov. 18, only one day after releasing its third and final season. People love supporting women's rights to do crime! It's followed by another new arrival on the ranking, 1899, a supernatural mystery from the creators of Dark (so you know it'll be complicated and popular). Further down on the list, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? goes behind a man's '90s court battle against the soda giant. On the movies list, today's new additions are the documentary I Am Vanessa Guillen and the Freddie Prinze Jr. holiday rom-com Christmas With You, though neither one dethrones Where the Crawdads Sing.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

Elite Season 6: The Spanish Gossip Girl returns.

The Spanish Gossip Girl returns. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5: The cozy competition's holiday specials go way beyond fruitcake.

The cozy competition's holiday specials go way beyond fruitcake. Inside Job: Part 2: Not to be confused with Inside Man, this adult animated series is about people who make conspiracies their day job.

Not to be confused with Inside Man, this adult animated series is about people who make conspiracies their day job. Slumberland: Jason Momoa leads a girl through a land of dreams after she loses her father.

Jason Momoa leads a girl through a land of dreams after she loses her father. Somebody: A dating app developer gets caught in a serial killer's web.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, The Crown Netflix

For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Ancient Aliens

Is it good?: Not really, but whatever

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man

Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil

Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



10. Little Angel

For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby

Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Lindsay Lohan, Falling for Christmas Scott Everett White/Netflix

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels

Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Fighting for justice, uncovering military scandals

Is it good?: It'll stick with you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Freddie Prinze Jr., pop stars dating normies

Is it good?: It's a holiday rom-com hit

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Flo Pugh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Is it good?: It's a beautifully shot, well-acted psychological drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



