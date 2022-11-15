X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 15

Ancient Apocalypse is No. 2 – why does the media not want you to know this?

Graham Hancock, Ancient Apocalypse

Graham Hancock, Ancient Apocalypse

 Netflix

Ancient Apocalypse is the second most popular TV show on Netflix. Or is it!?!? Are the lamestream media and supposed experts trying to hold this "docuseries" down from being No. 1 because the Deep State doesn't want you to know about these lost civilizations that host Graham Hancock has discovered? Did aliens create Netflix many millennia before human history to try to communicate with us through one woman's millennial adventures throughout Paris? I think so, and I have proof. I heard it on YouTube. Open your mind, sheeple. The Crown tops Netflix's most popular TV shows list, while Where the Crawdads Sing rules the movies list.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy: Deon Cole tells jokes at people in this stand-up special. 
  • Johanna Nordström: Call the Police: Johanna Nordström tells jokes at people in this stand-up special.
  • Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure: The dino-filled theme park continues its questionable business plan by putting kids face-to-face with carnivorous thunder lizards in this interactive special.
  • Run for the Money: Japanese celebrities run away from people in Europe in this reality game show.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

 Keith Bernstein/Netflix

1. The Crown

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Ancient Apocalypse

For fans of: Ancient Aliens
Is it good?: Not really, but whatever
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Manifest

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Warrior Nun

For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil
Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Little Angel

For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby
Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. Inside Man

For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Down to Earth with Zac Efron

For fans of: Watching Zac Efron go on vacation in Australia, saving the world, koalas
Is it good?: It's got a good message
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Chord Overstreet, Falling for Christmas

Chord Overstreet, Falling for Christmas

 Scott Everett White/Netflix

1. Where the Crawdads Sing

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South
Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Falling for Christmas

For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies
Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Capturing the Killer Nurse

For fans of: The Good Nurse, true crime tie-ins
Is it good?: It's actually not as informative as The Good Nurse
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

4. The Bad Guys

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Enola Holmes 2

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Lost Bullet 2

For fans of: Action sequels
Is it good?: Dude, where's my bullet? 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. Minions & More 2

For fans of: Minions, Minions, and more Minions
Is it good?: More minions more problems 
no trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Hotel Transylvania 2

For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. Captain Phillips

For fans of: Tom Hanks, being the captain now
Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. The Good Nurse

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Nov. 15

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Thursday, Nov. 14

The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

Julia Garner, Ozark

Julia Garner, Ozark

 Tina Rowden/Netflix