Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 15

Ancient Apocalypse is the second most popular TV show on Netflix. Or is it!?!? Are the lamestream media and supposed experts trying to hold this "docuseries" down from being No. 1 because the Deep State doesn't want you to know about these lost civilizations that host Graham Hancock has discovered? Did aliens create Netflix many millennia before human history to try to communicate with us through one woman's millennial adventures throughout Paris? I think so, and I have proof. I heard it on YouTube. Open your mind, sheeple. The Crown tops Netflix's most popular TV shows list, while Where the Crawdads Sing rules the movies list.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy : Deon Cole tells jokes at people in this stand-up special.

Deon Cole tells jokes at people in this stand-up special. Johanna Nordström: Call the Police: Johanna Nordström tells jokes at people in this stand-up special.

Johanna Nordström tells jokes at people in this stand-up special. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure: The dino-filled theme park continues its questionable business plan by putting kids face-to-face with carnivorous thunder lizards in this interactive special.

The dino-filled theme park continues its questionable business plan by putting kids face-to-face with carnivorous thunder lizards in this interactive special. Run for the Money: Japanese celebrities run away from people in Europe in this reality game show.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Keith Bernstein/Netflix

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Ancient Aliens

Is it good?: Not really, but whatever

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil

Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Little Angel

For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby

Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Watching Zac Efron go on vacation in Australia, saving the world, koalas

Is it good?: It's got a good message

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Chord Overstreet, Falling for Christmas Scott Everett White/Netflix

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The Good Nurse, true crime tie-ins

Is it good?: It's actually not as informative as The Good Nurse

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Action sequels

Is it good?: Dude, where's my bullet?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Minions, Minions, and more Minions

Is it good?: More minions more problems

no trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Tom Hanks, being the captain now

Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



