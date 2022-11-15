Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 15

Join or Sign In
Ancient Apocalypse is No. 2 – why does the media not want you to know this?
Ancient Apocalypse is the second most popular TV show on Netflix. Or is it!?!? Are the lamestream media and supposed experts trying to hold this "docuseries" down from being No. 1 because the Deep State doesn't want you to know about these lost civilizations that host Graham Hancock has discovered? Did aliens create Netflix many millennia before human history to try to communicate with us through one woman's millennial adventures throughout Paris? I think so, and I have proof. I heard it on YouTube. Open your mind, sheeple. The Crown tops Netflix's most popular TV shows list, while Where the Crawdads Sing rules the movies list.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Ancient Aliens
Is it good?: Not really, but whatever
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil
Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby
Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Watching Zac Efron go on vacation in Australia, saving the world, koalas
Is it good?: It's got a good message
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
More on Netflix:
For fans of: legal thrillers, the South
Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies
Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: The Good Nurse, true crime tie-ins
Is it good?: It's actually not as informative as The Good Nurse
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Action sequels
Is it good?: Dude, where's my bullet?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Minions, Minions, and more Minions
Is it good?: More minions more problems
no trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Tom Hanks, being the captain now
Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Nov. 15
