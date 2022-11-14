Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 14

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Where the Crawdads Sing CTMG

Where the Crawdads Sing was a big hit in movie theaters this summer, which means it's now also a big hit on Netflix. The adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling mystery novel is No. 1 on Netflix's top 10 movie list on Monday, Nov. 14. The movie is produced by Reese Witherspoon, who as a producer is mostly known for TV adaptations of popular novels that would have been movies before the streaming explosion. Where the Crawdads Sing is a movie that feels like one of those Hulu limited series that are supposed to feel like movies. Welcome to 2022. The Crown is No. 1 on the TV chart.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Stutz: Jonah Hill made a documentary about his therapist.

Jonah Hill made a documentary about his therapist. Teletubbies: The kids' show from the late '90s about beings that are something like toddler aliens gets a Netflix reboot.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Imelda Staunton, The Crown Alex Bailey/Netflix

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Ancient Aliens

Is it good?: Not really, but whatever

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil

Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Baking, British people, tents

Is it good?: It's relentlessly pleasant

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, Falling for Christmas Scott Everett White/Netflix

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: The Good Nurse, true crime tie-ins

Is it good?: It's actually not as informative as The Good Nurse

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Action sequels

Is it good?: Dude, where's my bullet?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Minions, Minions, and more Minions

Is it good?: More minions more problems

no trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Tom Hanks, being the captain now

Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Nov. 14

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Thursday, Nov. 10