Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 10

The Love Is Blind reunion episode was huge — so huge, in fact, that it managed to beat out the new season of The Crown as No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. We expect to see Season 5 of Netflix's royal drama, which centers largely around Charles and Diana, rise to the top over the next few days, but as of Thursday, Nov. 10, it's at No. 2. It's the only new addition to the shows list today, while the only new addition to the movies list is Captain Phillips, the great Tom Hanks thriller from 2013, which comes in at No. 5. But all the other movies on the streaming service should be quaking in fear of Falling for Christmas, the new Lindsay Lohan Christmas rom-com, which dropped today and will certainly be on the Top 10 Movies list by the weekend.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

Falling for Christmas: A new Netflix holiday rom-com, starring Lindsay Lohan as an amnesiac heiress.





A new Netflix holiday rom-com, starring Lindsay Lohan as an amnesiac heiress. State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith: A true crime documentary about a woman who killed the man she accused of sexually assaulting her.

A true crime documentary about a woman who killed the man she accused of sexually assaulting her. Warrior Nun: Season 2 of the fantasy-drama about a teen who joins a group of demon-hunting nuns.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime

Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate

Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



9. The Secret of the Greco Family

For fans of: True crime adaptations, class conflict

Is it good?: It's pretty average

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg - action star

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Tom Hanks

Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown

Is it good?: It's super charming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Always loving someone, Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston

Is it good?: It's one of your mom's favorite romances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies

Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: '90s live action family movies, remakes

Is it good?: It's still cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Nov. 10

