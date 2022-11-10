X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 10

The Crown couldn't take the No. 1 throne from Love Is Blind

The Love Is Blind reunion episode was huge — so huge, in fact, that it managed to beat out the new season of The Crown as No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. We expect to see Season 5 of Netflix's royal drama, which centers largely around Charles and Diana, rise to the top over the next few days, but as of Thursday, Nov. 10, it's at No. 2. It's the only new addition to the shows list today, while the only new addition to the movies list is Captain Phillips, the great Tom Hanks thriller from 2013, which comes in at No. 5. But all the other movies on the streaming service should be quaking in fear of Falling for Christmas, the new Lindsay Lohan Christmas rom-com, which dropped today and will certainly be on the Top 10 Movies list by the weekend.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

  • Falling for Christmas:A new Netflix holiday rom-com, starring Lindsay Lohan as an amnesiac heiress.

  • State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith: A true crime documentary about a woman who killed the man she accused of sexually assaulting her.
  • Warrior Nun: Season 2 of the fantasy-drama about a teen who joins a group of demon-hunting nuns.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

1. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

2. The Crown

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

3. Manifest

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

4. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Killer Sally

For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime
Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Inside Man

For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Buying Beverly Hills

For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate
Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. The Secret of the Greco Family

For fans of: True crime adaptations, class conflict
Is it good?: It's pretty average
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

10. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

1. Enola Holmes 2

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Bad Guys

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Mile 22

For fans of: Mark Wahlberg - action star
Is it good?: Nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. Hotel Transylvania 2

For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Captain Phillips

For fans of: Tom Hanks
Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

6. Enola Holmes

For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown
Is it good?: It's super charming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. The Bodyguard

For fans of: Always loving someone, Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston
Is it good?: It's one of your mom's favorite romances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

8. The Good Nurse

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. All Quiet on the Western Front

For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. The Little Rascals

For fans of: '90s live action family movies, remakes
Is it good?: It's still cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Nov. 10

