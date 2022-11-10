Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 10

Join or Sign In
The Crown couldn't take the No. 1 throne from Love Is Blind
The Love Is Blind reunion episode was huge — so huge, in fact, that it managed to beat out the new season of The Crown as No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. We expect to see Season 5 of Netflix's royal drama, which centers largely around Charles and Diana, rise to the top over the next few days, but as of Thursday, Nov. 10, it's at No. 2. It's the only new addition to the shows list today, while the only new addition to the movies list is Captain Phillips, the great Tom Hanks thriller from 2013, which comes in at No. 5. But all the other movies on the streaming service should be quaking in fear of Falling for Christmas, the new Lindsay Lohan Christmas rom-com, which dropped today and will certainly be on the Top 10 Movies list by the weekend.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime
Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate
Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: True crime adaptations, class conflict
Is it good?: It's pretty average
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Mark Wahlberg - action star
Is it good?: Nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Tom Hanks
Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown
Is it good?: It's super charming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Always loving someone, Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston
Is it good?: It's one of your mom's favorite romances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: '90s live action family movies, remakes
Is it good?: It's still cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Nov. 10
