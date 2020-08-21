And with that, the DNC is done! The Democratic National Convention wrapped up on Thursday night with a call for unity and hope from former Vice President Joe Biden as he accepted his party's nomination for president of the United States. After a full week of stirring videos of people across America and speeches from some of the most powerful and influential members of the Democratic party, Biden put a pin in the DNC with a quote from the poet Seamus Heaney, saying that this was "our moment" and "our mission" to "make hope and history rhyme."

Just as Michelle Obama's Monday night speech left Stephen Colbert happily failing to find the humor, the Late Show host reacted to Biden's speech in earnest during his live show following the convention.

"Here's the deal. Biden spoke for over 10 minutes and addressed all the pain that Trump has inflicted upon our country, all the possibilities for healing our nation, but most importantly, not once did he whine about shower pressure," Colbert said. "Throughout the convention, there was a common theme: Joe Biden's history of loss and suffering. Surprisingly, we didn't get a lot of jokes out of it, but there was a reason the convention hammered this point home: to cast Joe Biden in stark contrast with Donald Trump. Donald Trump couldn't overcome any of the challenges of his presidency because he never had to overcome anything at all."

Colbert went on to compare the current moment to "the college essay that asks you to write about a challenge you've faced" and said that, unlike Trump, "Joe Biden has a real answer."

"This evening, Joe Biden showed himself to be a man who is decent, compassionate, flawed, but honest. And that is water in the desert. He's the sort of person who thinks before he says things. And when he gaffes, which he does often, it's because his heart gets ahead of his words. He cares, and he tries his hardest," Colbert said. "He's like a lot of people I know and you do, too, which shouldn't seem remarkable, but right now it is. And when Trump tweets his all-caps rebuke tomorrow morning, it's just going to show how the president is not presidential, but Joe Biden is."

Trevor Noah put together a kind of campaign ad of his own on The Daily Show, with the help of Steve Buscemi. In a produced segment titled "Joe Biden: Acceptable Under the Circumstances," Buscemi contended in voiceover, "Our nation cries out for a great man of history to lead us out of the darkness. But since we don't have one, let's go with this guy."

After reviewing Biden's history and record — for better and for worse — the bit argued that though the candidate may not be perfect, he handily beats the alternative.

"Yeah, maybe he shouldn't have worked with segregationists to oppose busing. Kamala [Harris] was right; that was a big mistake. But you know who got over it? Kamala! So if she's cool with him, what's your problem? And besides, you know what mistake he didn't make? Partying with Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago. So let's not overthink this one, OK?" Buscemi said in the video.

Over on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon weighed in on Wednesday night's convention speeches, when Barack Obama delivered a dire warning about the consequences of the upcoming election. Breaking down the speech, Fallon said, "Obama might've quit cigarettes, but he's still smokin'."

"Trump's phone heard that and was like, 'Oh boy, it's gonna be a long night. Can someone throw me in the toilet or something?'" Fallon continued. He compared the Obamas' two speeches over the course of the convention to a wrestling match: "It's like Michelle hit Trump with the 'it is what it is' clothesline and then Barack finished him off with an elbow from the top rope."

