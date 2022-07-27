Join or Sign In
Have you heard of the legendary hero?
Now that Elsa Dutton's tale of heroics has come to an end, the next installment of Paramount's Yellowstone spinoff 1883 will move on to develop the storyline of one Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Marshal in the West. As a Marshal, Reeves did plenty of gunslinging. He arrested more than 3,000 criminals and killed 14 people in self-defense, so it sounds like we're in for a wild ride with 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.
Reeves' connection to the Duttons and their journey in 1883 is unclear, especially given how 1883 ended. The show followed James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) Dutton on their journey west. They were originally heading to Oregon, but their plans changed when tragedy forced them to settle in Montana instead. Their younger son John would go on to be the grandfather of Yellowstone's John Dutton (Kevin Costner).
The series about Reeves was originally announced in 2021 as a separate series for Taylor Sheridan and star and producer David Oyelowo, but now it's been absorbed into the Yellowstone universe. We'll just have to wait to find out exactly how. In the meantime, here's everything we know so far.
Reeves is one of the most legendary figures of the old West, and it's likely you've heard his name before. He has shown up as a character on Wynonna Earp and Legends of Tomorrow, and was referenced on Watchmen and Justified. He's thought to be the inspiration for the Lone Ranger, and was rumored to have never been injured during any of the arrests he made, despite dealing with dangerous criminals. He even had to arrest his own son, Bennie, when Bennie murdered his wife. Reeves was a former slave who was recruited to join the U.S. Marshals in 1875. He served in west Arkansas until 1893, so that's where he would have been in 1883.
Reeves retired from law enforcement in 1909, and died in 1910.
David Oyelowo is the only announced cast member so far, and will star as Reeves. He is currently 46, and Reeves would have been about 45 in 1883.
No release date has been announced for the series yet, but the rest of the Yellowstone extended universe returns in the fall. Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere November 13 on Paramount Network, and prequel 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will debut in December on Paramount+.
The first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock, while 1883 streams on Paramount+.