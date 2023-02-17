Bless the rains down in Montana because 1923 is coming back for a Season 2. The Yellowstone prequel, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, recently returned from a midseason break with the promise that sometime soon, the prodigal nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) will return to take care of his dwindling family.

The Duttons have already lost John Sr. (James Badge Dale) and his wife Emma (Marley Shelton) after a horrific attack by angry sheep herders left John dead and drove Emma to suicide. Their son Jack (Darren Mann) is about to be married, and his fiancee Liz (Michelle Randolph) is already pregnant, but he's also hell-bent on revenge for the deaths of his parents. The ranch patriarch Jacob (Ford) is hanging by a thread after being shot multiple times, and his wife Cara (Mirren) is trying to hold it all together as wealthy developers encroach on the ranch. Meanwhile, Teonna (Aminah Nieves) is on the run after breaking out of her abusive government boarding school, and it's all promising a showdown for the ages. Whether that showdown will happen in Season 1 or Season 2 is the question. Here's everything we know about the remaining episodes so far.

Michelle Randolph and Darren Mann, 1923 Christopher Saunders/Paramount+

Latest 1923 News

Just four episodes into Season 1, Paramount+ renewed 1923 for Season 2. It's a surprise only because 1883 did not get a second season, but two seasons was always Taylor Sheridan's plan for 1923. It's also a no-brainer for a show starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

1923 Season 2 Episode Count

Each season of 1923 will consist of eight episodes, for a grand total of 16. Season 1 took a brief hiatus after its first four episodes before resuming with the back half.

When Will 1923 Season 2 Premiere?

The first season finale of 1923 will drop on Paramount+ on February 26. No premiere date for Season 2 has been announced yet.

Will 1923 Season 2 Still Be in 1923?

While Season 1 takes place in 1923, there is no word yet on if Season 2 will be renamed to 1924. What we do know is that several months have already passed in Season 1, and much more time will likely go by before the end of the season as Spencer makes the long, long trip back to Montana.

TV Guide's Liam Mathews reviewed the 1923 series premiere, calling it "an ambitious undertaking with a ton of potential that will give fans of Yellowstone a series that at times feels familiar and other times feels like it's expanding what Yellowstone can be." Read the review.

Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Premise

The spin-off, which was originally titled 1932 before producers changed the year in which it's set, takes place during the Prohibition era following World War I, with Montana experiencing an economic collapse ahead of the Great Depression. This sets the story about 30 or 35 years before the birth of Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton III, and 40 years after the events of 1883.

The official show description reads, "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and Prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

1883 followed the Dutton family's journey across the plains to Montana and explained how they came to settle there instead of their original destination of Oregon. Before James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) could make it all the way to the Pacific Northwest, their teenage daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), was shot through the liver by a Lakota arrow. James took her to die in a picturesque Montana valley that then became the Dutton homestead. As 1923 begins, James and Margaret have tragically died, and James' brother Jacob and his wife Cara have come to care for the ranch and for nephews John and Spencer. Spencer, a WWI veteran, has moved to Africa to hunt big game while John has remained on the ranch, intending to take over for Jacob.

Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Cast

Heading towards the end of Season 1, here is who remains in the cast:

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton, and brother of James Dutton.

as Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton, and brother of James Dutton. Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch.

as Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch. Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.

as Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.

as Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family. Brian Geraghty as Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman.

as Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman. Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school.

as Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school. Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

as Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad. Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud, the head priest at the School for American Indians

as Father Renaud, the head priest at the School for American Indians Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton's nephew and John Dutton Sr.'s (Dale) brother. Spencer has witnessed the horrors of World War I.

as Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton's nephew and John Dutton Sr.'s (Dale) brother. Spencer has witnessed the horrors of World War I. Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.

as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men.

as Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men. Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, a rich, cruel man used to getting what he wants.

Joseph Mawle as Captain Shipley, the captain of a British cargo ship who has seen a lot during his years at sea.

as Captain Shipley, the captain of a British cargo ship who has seen a lot during his years at sea. Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, the late elder sister of John and Spencer who narrates the series.

Where to Watch 1923

1923 streams exclusively on Paramount+, just like 1883.

Paramount+ will also be home to spin-off 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, while fellow Yellowstone spin-off 6666 will air on Paramount Network. Yellowstone streams on Peacock.