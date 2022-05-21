Join or Sign In
1883 may have ended in heartbreak, but the Duttons are forever. Taylor Sheridan is following up his first Yellowstone prequel series with a second one, currently titled 1932. The new drama will, according to Paramount+, "introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." It takes place around 20 to 25 years before the birth of John Dutton III, played on Yellowstone by Kevin Costner.
Spoiler alert: 1883 followed the Duttons' journey across the plains to Montana and explained how they came to settle there, as opposed to their original destination of Oregon. Before James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) could make it all the way to the Pacific Northwest, their heroic teenage daughter Elsa (Isabel May) was shot through the liver with a Lakota arrow, and James took her to die in a picturesque Montana valley that then became the Dutton home. Elsa's younger brother John then presumably grew up to carry on the Dutton name and honor his sister, though that part of the story is not entirely clear yet and should become more clear over the coming months.
In the meantime, here's everything we do know about what comes next for the early Duttons.
1932 will arrive on Paramount+ in December, following Yellowstone Season 5's November 13 premiere.
Paramount+ sent shockwaves across the internet when it was announced that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren would lead the new series, with no further details on their characters. While you might first assume that Ford will play John Sr. all grown up, the ages don't quite work. John Sr. would be in his mid-50s in 1932, while James would be in his 90s. Ford and Mirren are in their late 70s, so the question is whether they're playing younger, older, or not Dutton at all. Their ages might also just not matter, since they are still two of the biggest movie stars we've got and any fictional rancher would be honored to be played by them.
No other cast has been announced so far.
While Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network and streams on Peacock, 1932 will air on Paramount+, just like 1883. Paramount+ will also be home to spinoff 1883: Bass Reeves, while fellow Yellowstone spinoff 6666 will air on Paramount Network.
Paramount has not confirmed the number of episodes in 1932, but both 1883 and previous seasons of Yellowstone have consisted of 10 episodes each, so if we had to guess, 10 is probably not too far off.
The first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock, while 1883 streams on Paramount+.