HBO Max 2022: Plans, Pricing, Channels, and More

HBO Max originally launched in 2020, replacing HBO Go and HBO Now. This on-demand streaming platform includes popular HBO shows and films, along with originals created exclusively for HBO Max. In 2022, it even includes exclusive Warner Bros. movie releases six weeks after they come out in theaters.

HBO Max doesn't offer a free trial outside of a few third-party bundles, so you may be hesitant to sign up without learning a little more. Don't worry -- we've got you covered. Read on to find out everything you need to know about HBO Max's plans, pricing, channels, and packages.

How Does HBO Max Work?

HBO Max is an on-demand streaming platform. When you sign up for HBO Max, you'll gain access to a streaming library that contains more than 13,000 hours of premium content. Included in that library are many of HBO's most popular TV shows and movies, exclusive access to Warner Bros. releases in 2022, and many other fan favorites. Unlike many other streaming services, HBO Max doesn't give you access to any live channels.

You can access your HBO Max subscription and stream content on a wide range of devices, including Roku players, Apple TV, Android TV (Google TV), computers, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

How much HBO Max costs depends largely on which plan you choose. HBO Max prices range from $10/mo. (with ads) to $15/mo (ad-free). There are also annual plan options available to help you save more. Unlike many other streaming services, HBO Max doesn't have any add-ons that allow you to expand your service.

What Plans Does HBO Max Offer?

HBO Max has just two plans to choose from, one with ads and one without. The ad-free plan also allows users to download up to 30 titles for offline viewing and offers select titles in 4K Ultra HD.



HBO Max (with ads) HBO Max (ad-free) Monthly price $10/mo. $15/mo. Free trial length N/A N/A No ads X ✔ Number of screens Three Three Live channels X X Warner Bros. 2022 releases 45 days after theatrical release ✔ ✔ Download up to 30 titles for offline viewing X ✔ Stream select titles in 4K Ultra HD X ✔

HBO Max Deals and Discounts

While HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial, there are a few ways to save money on your subscription or get HBO MAx to try the service for free. Keep in mind that deals are often seasonal and have expiration dates. Here are a few ways to get a discount.

Free Trial With Hulu

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can add on HBO Max and get a seven-day free trial. Just go to your Hulu account and select "Manage Add-Ons" to find HBO Max.

Free HBO Max with AT&T

Many AT&T wireless or internet customers can get HBO Max for free. The service is included in any of the following AT&T wireless plans:

AT&T Unlimited Elite

AT&T Unlimited PlusSM

AT&T Unlimited Plus EnhancedSM

AT&T Unlimited ChoiceSM

AT&T Unlimited Choice IISM

AT&T Unlimited Choice EnhancedSM

AT&T Unlimited & MoreSM Premium

Additionally, AT&T's Fiber Internet 1000 plan includes HBO Max, as do its U–Verse TV U400, U450, and U450 Latino plans. DirecTV Stream's Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans also include free access to HBO Max.

In the Heights HBO Max

What Add-ons for Premium Channels and Extras Does HBO Max Have?



One of the biggest differences between HBO Max and some of the other streaming services is that it doesn't come with any premium channels or add-ons. In fact, many people choose to purchase HBO Max as an add-on to one of their other streaming services. Although some services like fuboTV don't offer an HBO Max add-on, many have an option to add HBO Max to your plan, including Hulu, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

What About Local Networks on HBO Max?

You can't access any local networks to watch on HBO Max. However, you can take advantage of an HBO Max add-on alongside your favorite live TV streaming service that does include local networks. Several of the most popular live TV streaming services include access to ABC, CBS, NBC, and more. A YouTube TV subscription with HBO Max add-on, for instance, is one way to get the best of both worlds.

Our Final Take

HBO Max is slightly more expensive than other on-demand streaming services, especially for what you get. It doesn't include as many titles as many of the leading streaming platforms, nor does it give you access to live channels or premium add-ons.

That being said, HBO Max has some of the best exclusive content. Not only that, but movie lovers can enjoy Warner Bros. movie premiers just six weeks after they're released in theaters. For those reasons, we still think HBO Max is worth the price.

