HBO Max is the streaming service from legacy provider HBO, originally known for showing theatrical release movies and sports, and in the last several decades, original series and films. There are two ways to access HBO Max. You can sign up for it as an independent service, or you can use your existing cable credentials if you pay for HBO through certain cable providers. Either way, you'll gain access to current and legacy HBO shows and HBO Max original titles. HBO Max can be streamed on a variety of devices.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max makes all of HBO's regular programming available to HBO Max subscribers.That means you can use your HBO Max subscription to view shows like Succession that also air on the main HBO network.

HBO customers who already receive the premium channel via cable or satellite from these providers can access HBO Max at no extra charge:

Altice One

Atlantic Broadband

Apple TV Channels

AT&T/AT&T U-verse

Cox

DIRECTV

Optimum

RCN

Spectrum

Suddenlink

Verizon Fios

WOW!

Xfinity

In addition, there are many more smaller cable companies that offer HBO Max with subscription, as listed in full here.

The service did once offer a free one-week trial, but doesn't any longer. HBO Max currently has two plans.The ad-supported plan costs $10/mo., while the ad-free plan is $15/mo. You can also save 16 percent on either plan by paying on an annual basis.

What will you watch tonight? HBO Max currently serves up original series like The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves, Hacks, and Made for Love. It's also the home of movies like the highly-anticipated Justice League Snyder Cut.

HBO Max is also the place to stream old favorites like the TV series Friends (which used to be on rival streamer Netflix) and The Sopranos.

There's no contract for HBO Max, so you can cancel it anytime.

Watch HBO Max on These Roku Streaming Devices

While HBO MAx is available on many streaming devices, HBO Max can also be viewed on any Roku player or Roku TV as long as it is running Roku OS 10.0 or later. You can check your device's OS by going to the Home screen, then Settings, clicking on System, and then About. Roku devices look for updates every 24-to-36-hours. You can also manually update your device.

If your Roku device is old enough that it can't support OS 10.0, you will have to upgrade to watch HBO Max on it.

Step-by-Step Guide to Watching HBO Max on Roku Devices

It's pretty simple to add HBO Max to your Roku device:

Press the Home button on your Roku remote Scroll up or down to find Streaming Channels Choose Search Channels Start to type HBO Max When you see HBO Max, use the arrow pad on your Roku remote to highlight it Hit the OK button on the Roku remote to view details Choose Add Channel

That will add HBO Max to the list of your streaming channels on the Home screen.

If you were previously subscribed to the HBO Now or HBO Go apps, it automatically updated to the HBO Max app. Should you need to sign in, simply use your HBO Now email address and password.

To sign in on a Roku TV:

Open HBO Max on your TV and select "Sign In" You should see a six-character code. Leave this screen up and turn to your smartphone or computer On a web browser, go to https://hbomax.com/tvsignin and you'll be taken to an "Enter Code" screen Enter the code from your TV and hit Next Select "Sign in Through TV or Mobile Provider" Select "View All Providers" and pick the service you use Enter your username and password for your provider account that includes HBO Max If it's your first time signing in, enter or confirm your name and email, then select Create Account Your TV will take up to 90 seconds to update, and once it does, choose who is watching, and that's it

If you have any difficulties, HBO has a troubleshooting information page.

What Can I Watch on HBO Max with Roku Devices?

HBO Max delivers the full range of HBO entertainment, over 10,000 hours worth, from kids' movies to shows for older audiences (like Game of Thrones, The Wire, True Blood, Band of Brothers, and more).Having the ability to draw from Warners' TV channels means it can offer a wide variety of material from brands such as Turner Classic Movies, DC Universe, Studio Ghibli, Sesame Workshop, Looney Tunes, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and more. Programming from CNN, TNT, TBS, and others provides an even more comprehensive library.

HBO Max currently serves up original series like The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves, and "docuseries" such as Allen v. Farrow. It's also the home of movies such as Death on the Nile and the new Father of the Bride reboot.

In addition to the 10 seasons of Friends, other TV faves found on HBO Max include The Big Bang Theory, The West Wing, Sex and the City, Doctor Who, and more.

Our Final Take

HBO Max supplies a lot of value, but it does command one of the more expensive at $15/mo. for ad-free viewing, and when other streaming services such as Disney+ are about half that, you may find HBO Max just a bit too pricey.

On the other hand, the growing catalog of original programming means you will get more bang for your buck over time. And if you're willing to put up with ads, the $10/mo. plan significantly cuts your costs.