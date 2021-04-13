HBO Max is HBO's newest streaming service, replacing HBO Now and HBO GO. While the service doesn't currently offer a free trial or HBO Max bundles, some cable users can access it for free. When it comes to deals, you're most likely to see a percentage discount on your monthly fee or partnership deals.

HBO Max free trial

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial for most new customers. If you subscribe through a cable provider that offers free HBO access for a certain number of days, you can also use those credentials for HBO Max access. However, if you sign up for HBO Max on its own, you won't get a free trial.

HBO Max with Hulu

Hulu is one of the providers that offers a free trial when signing up for HBO Max via their platform. HBO Max is $15/mo. whether via the provider site or another streaming service. However, if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, you get to try it out for free for one week.

Other HBO Max deals and discounts

While you may not have a HBO Max free trial, keep your eyes peeled for other discounts. And remember that HBO Max never ties you to a long-term contract. So you can cancel any time if your favorite show is on hiatus.

HBO Max with AT&T

One of the most popular and advantageous HBO Max deals is for AT&T wireless, TV, and internet subscribers. Right now, you can get an HBO Max subscription for free when signing up for select plans. This deal fits a wide range of customers, as you can choose which AT&T product best fits your needs.

For wireless customers, all Unlimited Elite plans ($50/mo.) are eligible for the free HBO Max offer. The AT&T Fiber - Internet 1000 ($60/mo.) and AT&T TV Choice ($85/mo.) plans get internet and TV customers free HBO Max as well, though TV customers only get one year free.

HBO Max free trial and deals compared

HBO Max lacking a free trial is a disadvantage when compared to some other services. Hulu offers a full month free when you sign up for a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) plan. If you want Hulu + Live TV, you get seven days free.

Amazon's Prime Video is another rare service showcasing a 30-day offer, with the trial valid for Prime membership which includes the video streaming service for free. Another great aspect about Prime Video is that there are always multiple deals and promotions on the channels you can add.

However, trials may be falling out of favor, because Netflix and Disney+ no longer off them either. Your best bet is to keep an eye out on the HBO Max homepage as deals come and go frequently.

Our final take

HBO Max is a great deal for anyone who already has cable access to HBO. That makes the app free. For other users, paying $15 per month is still a good deal for movie lovers and people who enjoy HBO original series. Plus, HBO Max has originals that you can't find anywhere else.

If you can snag HBO Max deals, like a prepay discount, you'll definitely get lots of bang for your buck, but these offers are fleeting.

You can sign up for HBO Max here.