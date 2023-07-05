Get the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max for its Lowest Price Ever

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



If you want a snappy and high-quality streaming device, you're going to have a drop a pretty decent amount of money, right? Wrong. At least while Amazon's running this early Prime Day deal on Fire streaming devices, which includes a deal on a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $25--the lowest price ever for a streaming stick that was already a great value proposition at full price (retail price: $55). And, for good measure, Amazon's other 4K Fire TV streaming devices are also on sale with major discounts.

These deals on Amazon's Fire TV devices comes courtesy of the upcoming Prime Day sales event on July 11 and 12--Amazon loves to start the deals early on its own brands, but it usually save the best deals for Prime Day itself. Not so this year, apparently, because there's never been a deal this good on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

But that's not the only Fire TV device getting a step temporary price cut. The non-Max Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $22 (normally $50), and the Fire TV Cube, the only Amazon streaming device to feature an entirely hands-free voice-control option, is cut down to $110 (normally $140).

This and almost all other Prime Day deals are exclusively for Prime members. Fortunately, if you want to get in on the Prime Day festivities, it won't cost you much and you should be able to easily recoup the price on the deals.

After you grab your new Fire TV Stick, you can add a bunch of streaming services to your library for cheap with these Prime Day deals on Prime Video. Also, don't forget to claim three free months of Audible Premium and Kindle Unlimited.