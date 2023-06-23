Amazon's Audible Is Offering 3 Months of Audiobooks for Free

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon wants to make sure you never run out of audiobooks to listen to, apparently, and to that end the company is offering three months of its Audible Premium Plus subscription for free for Prime members ahead of Prime Day next month. Audible normally goes for $15 per month, so this is a really nice offer.

For those not familiar with Audible, this subscription comes with two big benefits. First, you get access to Amazon's library of thousands of standard audiobooks, podcasts, Audible Originals and more, to stream as much as you want while your subscription is active. And second: you get one credit for an Audible premium audiobook--these have higher production values than your average audiobook--each month, and you get to keep these even if your subscription lapses.

On top of all that, you get 30% off any other Audible titles you want to purchase while your subscription is active. These, of course, will also remain yours to keep even if you lose the subscription.

This deal is only good for Prime members, but with Prime Day coming up in a few weeks on July 11 and 12, there's no better time of year to try it out if you aren't subscribed. In addition to three months of Audible, you can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Meanwhile, Prime Day should be on par with Black Friday in terms of deals and steals.

If you've never had Prime before, you can get a 30-day free trial right now that will carry you through Prime Day, and otherwise it's $15 for a month--a price that'll pay for itself very quickly during the Prime Day sale.

You don't have to wait to take take advantage of some other Prime Day deals--Amazon has plenty of stuff already discounted for Prime Day right here.

