Get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for Free Ahead of Prime Day 2023

Looking for something to read but can't figure out what's actually worth spending your hard-earned money on? For Prime Day 2023, Amazon is looking to help you out with that problem, by offering three months of Kindle Unlimited--essentially the book version of an Amazon Prime Video subscription--for free. Yes, that's right: Zero dollars, for three months of reading.

Though a Kindle Unlimited subscription won't get you access to every single ebook that Amazon sells, you'll be able to choose from a library of more than 4 million books, magazines, and other publications, along with thousands of ebooks--and unlike ebooks from the library, you won't have to get in line to read something popular.

You don't need a Kindle device to read Kindle ebooks--you can also read them on the Kindle app, which runs on any mobile device or computer you have. But if you'd like a dedicated e-reader, Prime Day always has the best deals of the year on Kindle e-reader, and it's not likely that this year will be any different in that regard.

The fine print says this offer is not for current or past Kindle Unlimited subscribers, but there seems to be a statute of limitations on that restriction--some former subscribers, lapsed for more than a year, have been able to take advantage of this deal. So don't count yourself out.

Kindle Unlimited regularly costs $12 per month, so this is a $36 freebie. Keep in mind that your subscription will be set to auto-renew after the three-month trial ends. You can cancel at any time with no penalty, though. Just make sure to cancel before your trial ends if you decide Kindle Unlimited isn't for you.

You'll need to be a Prime member to get the deal, though, and you can sign up for a free trial here. If you're not eligible for a free trial of Amazon Prime, you can grab a one-month membership for only $15. This will allow you to take advantage of all of the Prime Day deals on July 11-12.

