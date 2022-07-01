fuboTV in 4K: Everything to Know About Streaming fuboTV in 4K

Fubo TV

The quality of your at-home picture is determined by the resolution the show is provided in and if your TV has the capability to accommodate that resolution. There are three types of resolution -- SD, or standard definition; HD or high definition; or 4K, sometimes referred to as UHD or ultra-high definition.

SD is the resolution used in the late '90s. It has a resolution of 480 pixels (p) and a 4:3 aspect ratio, so it would fit with the box-shaped format of TVs at that time. Meanwhile, HD resolution was produced for TVs in the early 2000s. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, perfect for wide-screen TVs we all watch. And the quality is higher, broadcast in either 720p or 1080p. This is what most people have been watching for the last 20 years.

When people used physical media to watch shows, all titles on DVDs appeared in SD format, while the shows on Blu-ray discs were in HD format. Moreover, 4K or Ultra HD is a newer technology that has only been available for the average consumer for the past 10 years or so. Additionally, 4K technology, or 2160p, offers four times the resolution of an HD TV at 1080p.

However, to watch shows and movies in 4K, you first need a 4K TV. Then, your favorite shows or movies must be broadcast at that resolution. Surprisingly, there are many shows only available in HD. Finally, your streaming service must offer those titles in 4K.

So, why would you want to watch titles in 4K? Simply, 4K provides the highest quality viewing you can experience in your own home. It gives you a much clearer and more brilliant picture.

Does fuboTV Support 4K Streaming?

Before discussing its 4K streaming capabilities, we must first answer the question -- what is fuboTV. Simply, it's one of the most popular streaming services available. And it does offer a limited amount of 4K programming, but only in its Elite Package.

So, how much is fuboTV? There are two primary fuboTV plans. The fuboTV price for its Pro package is $70/mo., includes 130 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space, and viewing on 10 screens at home and an unlimited number of screens on-the-road. But this package does not include 4K.

To get 4K on fuboTV, you must select the Elite package. The fuboTV cost for its Elite package is $80/mo., has 180 channels, while fubo Extra with 39 additional channels, News Plus with 11 extra channels, the same amount of cloud DVR space, and the same number of screens. Included in its channel offerings are more than 130 events that are broadcast in 4K.

What 4K Titles are Available on fuboTV?

The streaming service fuboTV is known for its sports programming and you can watch select games in 4K. This could include some MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, and USFL games.

The platform fuboTV also has a limited amount of on-demand titles available in 4K. A few of these shows are:

Aerial America

Air Warriors

America in Color

Big Cat Country

China From Above

Epic Yellowstone

Seriously Amazing Objects

Seven Worlds, One Planet

The Wild Andes







How Do I Stream Titles in 4K Ultra HD?

In order to stream fuboTV's titles in 4K, you must first be sure you have one of the streaming devices listed below. It must then be running the most up-to-date version of the fuboTV app.

Additionally, your TV or monitor must be compatible with HDR10. And you should be using an HDMI 2.0 compatible cable. To stream fuboTV 4K titles, your internet speed should be at least 25Mbps (Megabits per second). However, since 4K titles use more data, the faster your internet download speeds, the better your viewing experience will be.

4K Ultra HD Compatible Devices

Before signing up for a 4K service, you need to check your streaming device as not everyone can deliver titles in 4K. Among the streaming devices that are compatible with 4K are:

Amazon Fire TV 4K and Fire TV Cube

Android mobile smartphones and tablets

Android TV (Google TV)

AppleTV 4K

Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV

Web browsers

Roku 4K

Samsung Smart TV (Tizen)

Vizio SmartCast TV

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Our Final Take

Although it's been available for more than 10 years, 4K technology is still in its infancy, with a limited amount of titles available.

However, if you're a big sports fan, watching games in 4K is the next best thing to being at the event in person. Although the fuboTV subscription cost is higher for the package that includes 4K, you'll be able to enjoy a more vibrant and exciting viewing experience.

Click on any of the following links to learn more about fuboTV reviews, watching sports on the service, the available fuboTV channels, supported devices, prices and plans, and any free trials or deals.