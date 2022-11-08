How to Get a fuboTV Free Trial and Other Deals

Fubo TV

The streaming platform fuboTV offers one of the best selections of live sports and entertainment networks. With up to 229 channels on its highest-tier plan, fuboTV comes the closest to offering a cable experience for cord-cutters.

Starting at $70/mo., fuboTV's cost is on the higher end compared to some of its competitors. It also doesn't offer as many bundle deals as some others. However, fuboTV still offers a seven-day free trial, something many other streamers have stopped doing.

Read on to learn more about how to get a fuboTV free trial and what other deals this streamer has to offer.

fuboTV Free Trial

Subscription plans for fuboTV begin at a cost of $70/mo. and include an option to start with a seven-day free trial. This is comparable to other leading live TV streaming services like YouTubeTV.

Right now, you can check out three of the four main plans before you buy with a seven-day free trial. That means you can access anywhere from 130 to 229 channels for free for a week. You'll have to enter in your payment info to start your free trial, but you won't be charged a dime as long as you cancel your plan before the seven days elapse.

The only plan from fuboTV that doesn't offer a free trial right now is Latino Quarterly, which offers the best in Spanish-language programming. There's no contract with fuboTV either, so you can cancel at any time during the month -- but if you sign up for Latino Quarterly, you'll get charged for three months at the beginning of the payment cycle. Since it doesn't offer a free trial, you'll need to be sure it's something you want to commit to before you sign up.

A free trial for fuboTV falls right in the middle of the pack. Some platforms offer a full month of free service, while others don't offer a free trial at all. Considering fuboTV offers one of the best channel lineups, its free trial provides a great chance to get a taste of what it has to offer.

fuboTV Bundles

The streaming service fuboTV features one deal on premium networks that can save subscribers money (which we'll discuss in the next section). However, it doesn't have any cross-platform bundles at the moment, unlike The Disney Bundle that comes with Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

Likewise, although fuboTV includes quite a few different channel lineups in all of its different plans, it doesn't have any deals that will net you a discount with other streaming services.

That said, fuboTV does offer free trials with most of its packages, so you can easily take a peek at what's available without any obligation to shell out the subscription fee. You can try out fuboTV on Fire TV and most other streaming devices.

Other fuboTV Deals and Discounts

Although a free trial is the main way to save with fuboTV, there are a few other promotions worth exploring. Here's a full rundown of our favorites:

Explore Add-ons and Extras

What fuboTV lacks in bundle deals, it makes up for with some nice add-ons. One of the best add-ons fuboTV has available is Sports Plus with NFL RedZone, which gives you access to a variety of sports networks, such as MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, and more for an additional $11/mo.

If you prefer shows that focus on the great outdoors, you can try out the Adventure Plus add-on for an extra $5/mo. This will unlock access to networks such as Outdoor Channel, Outside TV, Sportsman Channel, and World Fishing Network.

Meanwhile, fuboTV also has plenty to offer in terms of premium networks such as AMC Premiere, Epix, Showtime, and Starz. These premium add-ons come with live channels and on-demand libraries so you can stream as you see fit.

Although you have the option to purchase these add-ons separately, fuboTV has one deal available that will come in handy if you value this type of entertainment.

Get Showtime + Starz + Epix Together and Save $6/mo.

There are quite a few add-ons to choose from with fuboTV, but they can make the monthly cost of service rise quickly. If you're most interested in premium channels, though, fuboTV sells Showtime, Starz, and Epix together as a packaged deal.

Showtime features hit shows such as Billions, Homeland, and Shameless, as well as a nice selection of movies and documentaries. Starz includes recent hits like Ghostbusters Afterlife and Spider Man: No Way Home, as well as hit shows like Gaslit and Becoming Elizabeth.

Epix is home to big-budget original series like Britannia, Godfather of Harlem, War of the Worlds, and more, while subscribers can also check out movies like The Lost City, House of Gucci, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and many more.

When you buy them separately, Showtime is $11/mo., Starz is $9/mo., and Epix is $6/mo. However, you can get them all three together for $20/mo. This discount saves you $6/mo. off the regular monthly cost of buying the add-ons separately, which comes out to $72/yr. in savings.

fuboTV Deals Compared

There's no shortage of great streaming services to choose from these days, and most of them offer deals to entice new customers. Most people prefer to try out streaming services before signing up, so one of our favorite deals is the all-important free trial.

The platform fuboTV offers a week-long free trial with its Pro, Elite, and Ultimate plans. However, YouTube TV generally offers longer free trials -- up to 21 days. On the other hand, Sling TV doesn't have any free trial, so you'll have to pay as soon as you sign up. But Sling currently offers its Blue Plan or Orange Plan for half off for the first month, which is a good substitute for a free trial.

If you're looking for a streaming discount, fuboTV's premium bundle including Showtime, Starz, and Epix is $20/mo., but you might find more value with the discounts offered by other services. Sling TV's main two plans, Blue and Orange, each cost $35/mo. But you can sign up for Blue & Orange together for $50/mo. and add Showtime, Starz, and Epix for $24/mo. Even at $74/mo., it would cost to buy fuboTV's basic plan with the premium add-on.

One of the best streaming deals around is The Disney Bundle with Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, which offers subscribers access to all three at a discounted price. You can choose the bundle including Hulu (ad-supported) for $14/mo., or you can buy the bundle including Hulu (No Ads) for $20/mo. This is a good option for people who want to stream a wide variety of movies, shows, and sports at an affordable price.

Our Final Take

Sports are the main draw of fuboTV, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a streaming service that offers as many sports-related titles as fuboTV does. Soccer fans, in particular, will find a lot to love with fuboTV, although the service is also a perfect fit for anyone following the NFL or NCAA football. Its free trial could be longer, but at least it gives you time to try the service before committing to a monthly fee.

The lack of third-party bundles is also a glaring omission from the fuboTV lineup. Considering most streaming services today offer some form of third-party bundle, it would be great for fuboTV to jump on the bandwagon and partner with another service to reduce its rates. It does give you the option to add on a variety of premium networks for a discount, but it simply can't compete with The Disney Bundle that comes with Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu -- or even the Showtime and Paramount+ bundle.

Despite these shortcomings, there's still a lot to love about fuboTV. If you're interested in the streaming service, be sure to make use of the free seven-day trial before jumping into a paid subscription.