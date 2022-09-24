Fox Fall Lineup 2022: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule

Fox got a head start on its 2022 fall TV season with early premieres of its dramas. The network's new soapy country music drama Monarch led the way, followed by 9-1-1, The Cleaning Lady, and The Resident. But this weekend, Fox's hallmark animated comedy lineup returns at last.

Adult cartoons Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, and The Great North are airing in a two-hour block on Sundays this season. Mondays are devoted to dramas 9-1-1 and The Cleaning Lady, and Tuesdays feature The Resident and Monarch. Fox's reality competition shows air on Wednesdays, with new episodes of Lego Masters and The Masked Singer, followed by Hell's Kitchen on Thursdays. Also Thursday are sitcoms Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat. The week caps off with WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

But missing from Fox's schedule this season are canceled showsThe Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Pivoting. And Fox will no longer be home to Thursday Night Football, since Amazon Prime Video now has the rights to that franchise.

See the full Fox fall schedule below. And be sure to check out the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.

The Resident, 9-1-1, The Cleaning Lady Fox

Fox Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Simpsons (Premieres Sept. 25)

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Premieres Sept. 25)

9 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Premieres Sept. 25)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Premieres Sept. 25)



Fox Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Premieres Sept. 19)

9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Premieres Sept. 19)



Fox Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Resident (Premieres Sept. 20)

9 p.m. Monarch (Regular timeslot, premiered Sept. 11)



Fox Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Premieres Sept. 21)

9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Premieres Sept. 21



Fox Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen (Premieres Sept. 29)

9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Premieres Sept. 29)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Premieres Sept. 29)



Fox Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Year-round)

Fox 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

Fox's midseason debuts include 9-1-1: Lone Star, new dramas Accused and Alert, and new animated comedies Krapopolis and Grimsburg.

