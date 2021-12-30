A Discovery of Witches (AMC+)

Join or Sign In
How to watch: AMC+
The torrid supernatural romance series about a dapper vampire (Matthew Goode) who falls in love with an unknowingly very powerful witch (Teresa Palmer) will come to a close after its third season in 2022.
How to Watch: Netflix
Ricky Gervais' dark comedy about grief, loss, and embracing life will end after a three-season run in early 2022.
How to watch: Amazon (for purchase)
Fans will have to say goodbye to one of the most dysfunctional families on TV when Animal Kingdom bids adieu after the sixth and final season airs in 2022.
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video
After 25 seasons on the air, the beloved PBS kids' series Arthur is coming to an end. The animated series, based on Marc Brown's best-selling children's books, debuted in 1996 and centers on the eponymous 8-year-old aardvark and his family and friends in Elmwood City. The 25th and final season will premiere in the winter of 2022.
How to Watch: Netflix
Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) will complete his transition to Saul Goodman in the final season of Better Call Saul, the prequel series to Breaking Bad. The final season will be split into two halves (meaning it is still possible that the show's ultimate ending could even be pushed to 2023, pending AMC's release schedule). Burning questions will be answered — primarily what happens to Rhea Seahorn's Kim Wexler, and whether this excellent piece of television will finally get the Emmy Awards it deserves.
How to watch: Hulu
Pamela Adlon's award-winning comedy about a single mother and actress-comedian juggling work and life is signing off after a fifth season, premiering in late February. The critics' favorite won a Peabody Award in 2017, and Adlon earned Best Actress nominations at the 2017 and 2018 Emmys.
How to watch: Hulu
black-ish is coming to an end after eight seasons, which have landed it dozens of awards and nominations. The series, from creator Kenya Barris, stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson as the parents of a Black family living in an affluent, mostly white neighborhood. The warm-hearted comedy has tackled sensitive issues, including class, colorism, the reappropriation of the N-word, white feminism, the rise of white nationalism during and after the 2016 presidential election, and more. The series has spawned two spin-offs: grown-ish on Freeform and the prequel mixed-ish, which ran on ABC for two seasons.
Where to Watch: Vice
Vice will air the final episodes of Michael K. Williams' docu-series Black Market in January 2022. The series follows Williams as he explains how street crime has evolved over time and shows how underground economies are working today. The actor said the series was his most personal project to date before his death in 2021.
How to watch: Netflix
We're already mourning Dead to Me, which is ending with the show's third and final season, expected to be released in 2022. The dark dramedy stars Christina Applegate as foul-mouthed widow Jen and Linda Cardellini as her best friend, Judy, who accidentally killed Jen's husband in a hit-and-run. The show became a favorite binge thanks to Applegate and Cardellini's magnetic performances, as well as its jaw-dropping cliffhangers, outrageous twists, and madcap sense of humor.
How to Watch: Check your local listings
The Dr. Oz Show will be ending in 2022 after thirteen seasons on the air. The ending comes as host Dr. Mehmet Oz continues his campaign to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.
How to Watch: Check your local listings
Ellen DeGeneres announced in May 2021 that she would be ending her talk show in 2022 after 19 seasons. The talk show host says it has been the plan for years to the end the show at this point, claiming hosting the show is no longer a challenge. However, the announcement came less than a year after allegations of a toxic workplace environment behind the scenes.
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the best sci-fi series of the last few decades avoided cancellation by Syfy when superfan Jeff Bezos rescued it after Season 3 and picked it up as an Amazon Prime Video original for its final three seasons. The show was set in the future when war between Earth and colonists on Mars broke out, with miners on an asteroid belt stuck in the middle and a mysterious alien presence threatening the entire universe.
How to Watch: Netflix
The Netflix comedy about a family that struggles to adjust to life in the south after they move from Seattle to Atlanta to be closer to extended family will say goodbye after its third and final season in 2022.
How to watch: Netflix
It's curtains for Grace and Frankie after the show's seventh and final season, but the comedy will go out as Netflix's longest-running scripted series ever with 94 episodes, surpassing Orange Is the New Black's 91-episode record. The Emmy-nominated show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as nemeses who bond after their husbands reveal they've been having a decades-long affair with each other and are planning to get married.
How to watch: HBO Max
The HBO fantasy series based on Philip Pullman's beloved novels will conclude after its third season in 2022. The series is considered to be a do-over after another adaptation of Pullman's work — The Golden Compass — bombed at the box office, but His Dark Materials also failed to reel in audiences.
How to watch: AMC+
This inventive dark comedy followed a put-upon sitcom wife (Annie Murphy) outside her life on the TV show, bouncing back and forth between multi-camera and single-camera formats as she dreamed of a better life (and killing her husband). The format proved to be too much for critics, who didn't think the show pulled off the concept well. A second and final season will air in 2022.
How to watch: Hulu
RIP, Killing Eve. The BBC America thriller created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge is ending after its fourth season. Stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer both earned accolades for their performance in the cat-and-mouse drama, with Oh winning a Golden Globe and Comer winning an Emmy. The eight-episode final season premieres Feb. 27, though there has been talk about at least one potential spin-off series.
How to watch: Peacock, Hulu, Netflix
NBC's decision in June 2021 to cancel Manifest after three seasons was met with an outcry from fans who were afraid they would never find out how Flight 828 went down, or what really happened to everyone on that doomed airplane. But after Manifest spent weeks leading Netflix's Top 10 Rankings, Netflix announced on Aug. 28 it would pick up the show for a 20-episode fourth and final season. The season will be released as a Netflix exclusive in multiple parts (meaning there's a chance fans might not get the final episodes until after 2022; this gallery will be updated as details are announced). Hopefully, the Flight 828 passengers get a happy ending, too.
How to watch: Hulu
Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate-history American in which witches make up the bulk of the U.S. military, using combat magic to fight terrorist threats. The series was renewed for a third and final season, expected to air in 2022.
How to Watch: Disney+
The Owl House wrapped up its last official season in August 2021, but will get a series of specials to help wrap up Luz's adventures and confirm whether the curious teenager will see her dream of being a real witch come true in 2022.
How to watch: Netflix
Jason Bateman stars in Ozark as a financial adviser who moves his family to the Missouri Ozarks, where he launders massive amounts of money to appease a drug cartel. Bateman has won an Emmy for directing, and co-star Julia Garner has won two Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmys. The fourth and final season will be split into two seven-episode parts. The first part of Season 4 will be released on Jan. 21, with the second half of the season currently expected to come later in 2022. In the meantime, fans can check out these recommendations for shows like Ozark.
How to watch: Netflix
Peaky Blinders is ending after its sixth season, but the story isn't over yet. The BBC drama, which stars Cillian Murphy as a notorious crime boss intent on rising to power in post-World War I Birmingham, had originally been planned for seven seasons before suffering a year-long production delay during the COVID-19 pandemic. "While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," creator and showrunner Steven Knight said in a statement announcing the sixth and final season. It's unclear whether the story will continue as a spin-off series, a movie, or some other medium. The final season debuts in early 2022.
How to watch: Hulu
Ava DuVernay's acclaimed sprawling, generational family drama comes to a close after its seventh season in 2022.
How to watch: HBO Max
HBO Max's delightfully funny look at the murder and the millennial mindset was a beneficiary of the streaming wars, moving from TBS to HBO Max between Season 2 and 3 after a two-and-a-half-year layoff. Season 5, the show's final season, premieres in early 2022.
How to watch: Hulu
This Is Us revived the art of the family drama on NBC and made fans cry every week for over half a decade. The Dan Fogelman drama will end in 2022 with Season 6, officially bringing the time-bending story of the Pearson family to a close.
How to watch: Netflix
AMC's long-running zombie drama is staying dead after 11 seasons and many, many character deaths. The adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comics was the biggest thing on TV during its prime and spawned several spin-offs. The universe will live on with two more spin-offs and a series of movies yet to come.
How to Watch: Hulu
The third and final season of Wu Tang: An American Saga will see the group finally make the transition from street rappers to mainstream superstars, and showcase all of the pitfalls that come with that level of success.