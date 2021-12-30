A Discovery of Witches (AMC+)

How to watch: Peacock, Hulu, Netflix

NBC's decision in June 2021 to cancel Manifest after three seasons was met with an outcry from fans who were afraid they would never find out how Flight 828 went down, or what really happened to everyone on that doomed airplane. But after Manifest spent weeks leading Netflix's Top 10 Rankings, Netflix announced on Aug. 28 it would pick up the show for a 20-episode fourth and final season. The season will be released as a Netflix exclusive in multiple parts (meaning there's a chance fans might not get the final episodes until after 2022; this gallery will be updated as details are announced). Hopefully, the Flight 828 passengers get a happy ending, too.