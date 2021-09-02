Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, Manifest Peter Kramer/NBC/Warner Bros.

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Thursday, Sept. 2 finds Adrian Grenier's new miniseries Clickbait and the influencer-heavy He's All That claiming the first two spots in the ranking for the third day in a row. Manifest, which Netflix recently saved from cancellation, is still at No. 3, Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern comes in at No. 4, and the Sam Heughan action movie SAS: Rise of the Black Swan takes No. 5.

For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: TikTok stars, remakes | Is it good?: What do you think?

TikTok-famous Addison Rae stars as an influencer in this gender-bent remake of the 1999 teen movie She's All That. When Padgett (Rae) finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her, she decides to rebuild her social media reputation by making over a guy in her class. You get one guess where this is headed. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Season 3 of the canceled NBC drama digs even deeper into the mythology of what happened to the passengers on that doomed flight — and what their purpose is among the living — than ever before. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, seeing what could've been | Is it good?: It's best we forget about it entirely

There's probably a world where this movie was a huge hit and Ryan Reynolds got his superhero vehicle years before the Deadpool franchise, but that's simply not the world we live in. In any case, this movie tells the origin story of the Green Lantern, the DC hero who gets his superpowers from a ring. This movie was such a flop that Reynolds has even joked about it, but on the bright side, it does feature a young Taika Waititi in a supporting role. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







5. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan

For fans of: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, lots of action | Is it good?: It's kind of lazy

When a train gets hijacked by mercenaries, a special forces operative (Sam Heughan) on his way to a romantic getaway with his girlfriend (Hannah John-Kamen) has to call on his particular set of skills to save the day. If this sounds a lot like the movie SAS: Red Notice, it's the same film — now with a new title. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The year 2008 | Is it good?: Absolutely not

Martin Lawrence stars in this movie as a talk show host who takes his fiancée back home to meet his kooky family. It's full of a lot of really weird, uncomfortable jokes that will probably make you think, "Wait, I don't even think this was cool to say in 2008." (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

8. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

For fans of: Reliving very recent history | Is it good?: It's timely, but it's not saying anything new

This film looks back at the events before and after Sept. 11, 2001, and the beginnings of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I personally can think of nothing I'd like to do less than watch a 9/11 documentary, but I guess I'm in the minority. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





