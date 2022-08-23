20 Canceled Broadcast TV Shows That Won't Be Back This Fall

Fall TV season is around the corner, marking the return of dozens of fan-favorite shows and the debut of many new series, as well. But thanks to a cancellation bloodbath earlier this year, a bunch of popular series will be absent from your screens when the new season begins.

Back in May, the big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and The CW — axed under-performing shows to make room in their schedules for the 2022-23 TV season, and this year's cancellation spree was even rougher than usual.

Some shows, like This Is Us on NBC and black-ish on ABC, were given enough warning so they could make their proper farewells to their fans. But many others were canceled on cliffhangers, and fans won't get the satisfaction of seeing their favorite storylines wrapped up. The CW axed nine shows from its roster including Legacies, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Roswell, New Mexico. CBS said goodbye to two Chuck Lorre comedies as well as freshman shows Good Sam and How We Roll. Over at NBC, Mr. Mayor, Kenan, and The Endgame were shown the door.

Here are all of the broadcast shows that were canceled at the end of the 2021-22 season.

ABC

Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez; Queens ABC/Kim Simms

Where to watch: Hulu

The musical drama series Queens followed four members of a rap group as they reunited in their 40s and tried to return to their former glory. Eve played Brianna, Brandy Norwood played Naomi, Naturi Naughton played Jill, and Nadine Velazquez played Valeria. The quartet were trailblazers in hip-hop when they performed as "Nasty Bitches" in the 1990s before trying to reclaim the spark more than two decades later. —Kat Moon

ABC previously canceled Promised Land, Card Sharks, The Ultimate Surfer, and black-ish, which ended an eight-season run in the spring. ABC also moved Dancing with the Stars to Disney+ for the upcoming season.

CBS

Jason Isaacs and Sophia Bush, Good Sam Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Where to Watch: Paramount+

B Positive wasn't positive enough for CBS to give it a third season. The Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford comedy was axed after two seasons on the network.

Where to watch: Paramount+

CBS has called it quits on the Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs series after just one season. The medical drama followed Sam (Bush), a woman who became the top surgeon after her boss and father (Isaacs) fell into a coma. When he woke up from the coma, she became his boss, and things got complicated...apparently too complicated for CBS viewers. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: Paramount+

Pete Holmes starred as auto plant worker-turned-professional bowler Tom Smallwood, based on the life of the real Tom Smallwood, in this CBS comedy. Unfortunately, it was a gutter ball with viewers, and was canceled after one season. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: Paramount+

Jay Hernandez stars in this reimagining of the classic '80s detective drama, which aired for four seasons on CBS before being axed. But Thomas Magnum doesn't have to turn in his Ferarri keys just yet; after its cancellation at CBS, Magnum was saved by NBC, which picked up the series for two more seasons.

Where to watch: Paramount+

United States of Al told the story of the friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran, and Al (Adhir Kalyan), his unit's Afghan interpreter, as they adjusted to life in the U.S. Not even the show's powerful and measured response to recent events in Afghanistan could save it, and CBS canceled it after two seasons. —Lauren Piester

THE CW

Nick Zano and Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow Colin Bentley/The CW

Where to watch: The CW

The CW has canceled its updated reboot of the 2004 USA show about 4400 people who vanished and then reappeared years later. The show lasted just one season. Perhaps, as it did once before, the 4400 will reappear again someday... —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | HBO Max

Batwoman was canceled by The CW after three seasons, despite bringing star-in-the-making Javicia Leslie on for the titular role after Ruby Rose left the show before Season 2. It was a trailblazing show, centering a Black queer woman as the protector of Gotham City. —Megan Vick

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

The CW's reboot of the beloved witchy drama introduced three new sisters as the Charmed ones, and even mirrored the original series by killing off one sister after Season 3 and introducing a mysterious replacement. Unfortunately, the magic just wasn't there in the end, and the show was canceled after four seasons. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

After seven seasons, The CW called it a day on Legends of Tomorrow, definitely the quirkiest corner of the shrinking Arrowverse. While Legends was never the most popular of the CW superhero shows, it was beloved by its passionate fanbase and was heralded for its big swings and ambitious storylines. Most regrettably of all, the show ended with a big cliffhanger that fans won't see resolved. There's at least the potential for future crossovers? —Megan Vick

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

The CW's reboot of the popular '80s soap lasted five seasons of backstabbing and manipulation among the wealthy Carrington family and their friends, lovers, and business associates before being canceled. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

In the Dark starred Perry Mattfield as a blind, irreverent 20-something who stumbled upon her murdered best friend and had to figure out what happened to him. The Ben Stiller-produced drama will end with its fourth season, which premieres in June 2022. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

It's the end of an era at the CW. Legacies, the spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, has been canceled after four seasons, closing the doors of the Salvatore School and ending the TVD universe's 13-year run on the network. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW

Kaci Walfall starred in Ava Duvernay's adaptation of the comic book of the same name, which followed a comic-book-loving teen who runs a Superman fan site and discovers that she has superpowers. The show was lauded for centering on a teen Black girl who's also a superhero, but just couldn't bring in the viewership it needed to stay alive. It was canceled after one season. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

The CW's reboot of the popular alien drama centered around Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason), a scientist and the daughter of undocumented immigrants. She reunited with a high school crush, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons), who turned out to be an alien, and many extraordinary secrets were uncovered. The series will end with its fourth season, which premieres in June 2022. —Lauren Piester

The network had previously announced the ending of Supergirl.

FOX

The Big Leap Fox

How to Watch: Hulu

The soapy drama about the affluent Black neighborhood of Oak Bluffs, Mass. was canceled after one season due to low viewership. Unfortunately, that means that fans will not find out if Leah (Nadine Ellis) survived the season finale shooting, or who pulled the trigger to begin with.

How to watch: Hulu

Pivoting followed three best friends who decided to change their entire lives after the death of their fourth friend, and despite its stellar cast including Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Maggie Q, it didn't hit hard enough for Fox. It was canceled after one season. — Lauren Piester

Fox also canceled The Big Leap in early 2022.

NBC

Kenan Thompson, Kenan NBC

Where to watch: Hulu

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe starred in this cat and mouse thriller about a criminal mastermind (Baccarin) facing off against an FBI agent (Bathe), but NBC opted to end the chase after just one season. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: Hulu

Kenan Thompson somehow pulled double duty, starring on both SNL and his own sitcom at the same time. He played a single dad and local news anchor trying to balance his kids and his career for two seasons, until NBC pulled the plug. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: Hulu

Ted Danson starred as a retired businessman who ran for mayor of Los Angeles and somehow won. Unfortunately, navigating the politics of LA and starring in a TV show about them are equally tough, and the show was canceled after two seasons. —Lauren Piester

NBC previously announced the ending of This Is Us after six seasons.

See the full list of TV shows on broadcast, cable, and streaming that have been canceled or are ending in 2022. This story is updating live.

