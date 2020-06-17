The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to happen on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c, even as the entertainment industry continues to determine best practices to loosen coronavirus pandemic-related production restrictions all over the country. While no one is quite sure how the 2020 ceremony will play out, it has been announced that Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the awards for the third time. Even upon announcing his return, though, Kimmel appeared to be just as confused as anyone what the job actually entails this year, writing in a tweet, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it."

As uncertain as the event details might be, though, we feel sure that TV's biggest night is going to look a lot different this year, and we'll have to stay tuned to find out what exactly that means. In the meantime, here's everything we do know so far about the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.





When are the Emmys?

This year's Emmys are set to air on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC. It hasn't yet been announced whether this will be some sort of virtual ceremony, or if it will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles per usual.





What channel are the Emmys on this year?

After airing on Fox in 2019, the 2020 Emmys telecast will return to ABC.





How can you watch the Emmys?

In addition to the live TV broadcast, those with cable subscriptions can tune in via ABC's site. The Emmys website typically hosts a backstage livestream during the show, though there's no telling yet whether that will be impacted by the potential changes to the ceremony.





Who are the 2020 Emmy nominees?

Nominations for this year's Emmys are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.





When are the Creative Arts Emmys?

The Television Academy announced that the Creative Arts Emmys are going virtual this year. Originally set to air over two nights on Sept. 12-13, the annual awards have been moved to a currently unannounced date in September. The actual format is still being developed, but it almost definitely won't involve hundreds of people packed into a theater.





Who is hosting the Emmys?

After last year's host-less Emmys, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host and executive produce this year's broadcast. He previously emceed the awards in 2012 and 2016.