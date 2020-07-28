While we still don't know exactly how the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will happen, given that the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of abating in the United States, the show will still go on in some form — and now we have a full list of this year's nominees! Leslie Jones hosted Tuesday morning's livestream announcing the nominations alongside Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and newly nominated actress Laverne Cox. There are plenty of surprises and snubs to be talked about here — Rhea Seehorn deserves better — but a lot of the biggest contenders were expected.

On the comedy side, Pop TV's feel-good series Schitt's Creek earned quite a few nominations for its final bow, including Outstanding Comedy Series. NBC's The Good Place and HBO's Insecure also got plenty of recognition, and a pair of reliable awards season favorites -- Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix's The Kominsky Method -- earned some new nods as well. Also competing for Outstanding Comedy Series this year are Netflix's Dead to Me, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Emmys 2020: Awards Show Date, Nominees, and Everything Else to Know

Meanwhile, for drama, Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Ozark, and Succession were nominated alongside Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, and Stranger Things.

Competing for Outstanding Limited Series are Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, FX's Mrs. America, Netflix's Unbelievable and Unorthodox, and HBO's Watchmen; and Netflix also dominates the Outstanding Television Movie category with noms for American Son, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, which will all compete with HBO's Bad Education.

Read on to find out the full list of actors and series nominated for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards!

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession



Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen



Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere



Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live



Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen



Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

James Cromwell, Succession

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Harriet Walter, Succession

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Reality/Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

We're Here

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.