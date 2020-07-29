While most of us enjoy watching award shows in the comfort of our own home, this year's Emmy Awards will be different for the talents who usually attend the ceremony. According to Variety, the show's producers informed nominees on Wednesday that the September 20th Emmy show will go virtual in response to the continuing threat of the coronavirus.

Few specifics of the show were detailed such as if there will be live elements in the telecast. The decision was explained in a letter to Emmy nominees from host/executive producer Jimmy Kimmel, along with fellow executive producers Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy from telecast producer Done+Dusted.

Producers will be working with talent to shoot from their homes or from locations of their choice for the big night. In an effort to honor the momentous occasion this is for many nominees, but also respect the moment that we are in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme of the ceremony has been dubbed, "Come as you are, but make an effort." Nominees and on screen guests are encouraged to put on formal wear, but it's not required — especially for those signing on from other parts of the world in the middle of the night.

Though some may be disappointed by the change to a virtual ceremony, the letter does promise that this will be an Emmy Awards ceremony unlike any other.

How to Stream the 2020 Emmy Nominees

Read the full letter below:

Dear Nominees,

The producers of Emmys 2020 congratulate you on this incredible recognition of your work.

We're delighted and honored to be producing the event on September 20th and have every intention of not only making sure that it is not compromised by this crazy moment in our lives, but that it is the most memorable Emmys ever and that you have a wonderful night. As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out… but we'll come to you!

At a time like this, we're taking the opportunity to create a moment that is more relaxed, more entertaining, more enjoyable not only for you, but for the millions watching at home. It's still television's highest honor, and we never want to lose the significance of being nominated for, and maybe winning, an Emmy, but we're going to do in a way that is appropriate to the moment (and guarantees you a memorable night).

But we cannot ignore the circumstances, and aside from NOT being able to come together in one place, we also acknowledge that our world is going through a challenging moment in many ways. We'll be producing an event that is filled with warmth and humanity, which celebrates the power of television to bring us together and to help us shape our world. You are an essential part of that story.

So, what does this all mean for September 20th?

We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous – we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique "on screen" moments.

So, what are you wearing??? Our informal theme for the night is "come as you are, but make an effort!"

If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the UK and it's 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.

In the forthcoming days, Jen Proctor, our Talent Producer and her extraordinary team at Cultivated Entertainment will be reaching out to you to start talking through the details.

Once again, congratulations.

With respect and admiration,

Jimmy Kimmel, Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington and David Jammy

Executive Producers, 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC