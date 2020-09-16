It's been a strange year. And it's going to get even stranger when the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on ABC this Sunday, go virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. But even though the telecast will be different, and even though we won't be able to drool over hunky actors in exceptionally tailored suits as they walk the red carpet, we can still predict who will win at the 2020 Emmys.

All eyes will likely be on the limited series category this year, what with HBO's Watchmen having dominated with 26 nominations and becoming more relevant by the second. But the comedy race is also pretty exciting; Schitt's Creek jumped from four nods last year to 15 this year, and because this is the final year the show is eligible, it could possibly sweep. And on the drama side of things, Succession has also been a runaway success, scoring a whopping 18 nominations, nine of which are in the acting categories. With one show dominating each of the three areas, it's hard to believe there was room for anyone else, but there was.

Limited Series

Merritt Wever and Toni Collette; Unbelievable Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Who will win: Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Don't bet against Jim Parsons when it comes to the Emmys, folks. The Big Bang Theory star took home four statuettes during the CBS show's long run, and while that doesn't guarantee success for his performance in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, it's possible Watchmen will split the vote and allow Parsons to swoop in on name recognition and goodwill.

Watch out for: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Having said all that about Jim Parsons, you would be absolutely insane to count out the incredible Black actors of Watchmen, which received 26 total nominations. The HBO limited series picked up four TCA Awards on Monday, and Abdul-Mateen, who was revealed to be Doctor Manhattan in one of the biggest surprises of the series, could easily pull an upset and walk away a winner.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Who will win: Jean Smart, Watchmen

Smart has been absolutely killing it in supporting roles the last few years — first on FX's Fargo and Legion, and now on Watchmen, which picked up nominations in all four acting categories. While she's not as much of a lock to win as co-star Regina King, Smart is a three-time Emmy winner, which means voters have a history of liking her work. So between that, her (unsurprisingly) excellent performance, and the Television Academy's overwhelming support of Watchmen overall, she should be first across the finish line, so to speak.

Watch out for: Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Collette was the frontrunner in this category for a long time, but Unbelievable, a harrowing limited series based on a true story involving a serial rapist, underperformed — both Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever failed to receive nominations — probably because the show debuted last year and Emmy voters have short memories. But there's still a chance that Collette walks away a winner; the series received a limited series nod, which is good news, and if the nominees for Mrs. America split the votes (which is likely), and voters attempt to spread the love instead of just voting down the ballot for Watchmen, Collette has a real shot at coming out on top.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Who will win: Paul Mescal, Normal People

In a category that also includes Jeremy Irons, Hugh Jackman, and Mark Ruffalo, it's the newcomer who really shines. In his first television role, Mescal displayed a raw vulnerability, bringing immense depth to Connell, a character whose defining trait was that he said very little. That's not easy, and it's why he's going to win his first Emmy for his first Emmy nomination.

Watch out for: Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Jeremy Irons has two things going for him right now: Watchmen is a very hot property, and he is a respected actor with a known name. Jackman and Ruffalo are household names, of course, but very few people watched Bad Education, and I Know This Much Is True underperformed. If anyone is going to beat the odds and triumph over Mescal, it's going to be Irons.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Who will win: Regina King, Watchmen

It'd be easy, if disingenuous, to say that King's past success — she is the winner of three Primetime Emmys — makes her the easy choice for voters, who are notorious for rubber-stamping. What pushes King to the forefront of the race is her commanding performance as Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, in HBO's Watchmen. She just took home the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama on Monday, and while that award is given out by critics and not Emmy voters, it speaks to the conversation currently happening around Watchmen and certainly feels like a precursor to Sunday's awards.

Watch out for: Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Emmy voters love honoring movie stars even though it's 2020 and we're way past the point of entertaining the idea that television is somehow less worthy than cinema, so with two Oscars to her name (and countless other awards), Blanchett could be catnip to Emmy voters. And with good reason, too: She was incredible as Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative activist who led the opposition to the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, in FX's limited series. The final scene, in particular, is a testament to how much Blanchett can do without saying anything at all.

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Who will win: Watchmen

Watchmen was always deserving of this award, but given how much more relevant its story about white supremacy and racism has become in the months since it first aired (make no mistake, the story was always relevant, but it has only become more obvious to voters), this is probably the easiest category of all to predict. This is Watchmen's award to lose.

Watch out for: Unorthodox

Unbelievable was incredible, but it also premiered last year, which means it's far from voters' minds. The fact that its two leading ladies, Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever, failed to secure nominations also tells us voters don't care. Meanwhile, Mrs. America flew under the radar with little fanfare despite its all-star ensemble cast, and Little Fires Everywhere failed to live up to expectations. That paves the way for Netflix's Unorthodox to pull off an upset, though it still feels very unlikely.





Comedy Series

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek



Who will win: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Shalhoub is a previous winner — he has three Emmys as a lead actor on Monk, and one in the supporting category for this role. Also working in his favor is the fact that he has now walked away with two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. While this doesn't necessarily mean he's guaranteed to win again this year, the odds of him repeating is high.

Watch out for: Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

It's likely Emmy voters will award Levy, a co-creator of the hit series, in one, if not all, of the other categories in which he is nominated. He is up for both writing and directing the Schitt's Creek series finale, and, as an executive producer, he'll also take home an Emmy if the show wins Outstanding Comedy Series. So it would not be too surprising if voters saw this and, knowing they could honor Levy's accomplishments elsewhere, tried to spread the love around. However, it also wouldn't be surprising if Levy, whose character David was heavily featured in the show's final season, took home this award too.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Who will win: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Borstein is the reigning champ, having won this award the last two years for her supporting performance as Susie in the Amazon Prime series. And even though Schitt's Creek appears to be the frontrunner in several categories at the Emmys, it's too difficult to definitively say Borstein's run is over. If she wins, she'll join Valerie Harper and Laurie Metcalf as the only three-time winners in this category (well, technically, as Doris Roberts and Rhea Perlman each have four).

Watch out for: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

We could joke about the work Murphy has done to elevate the art of wrist acting, but the truth is, over the course of Schitt's Creek's six seasons, Murphy's performance evolved alongside the character to reveal Alexis' unseen depths. Yes, she could make you laugh, but she could also surprise you with her moments of vulnerability, which made her stay with you. Although the odds of Murphy dethroning Borstein seem slim, the Television Academy is clearly in love with Schitt's Creek, and this is the one and only time they'll have the opportunity to honor Murphy for her work in the series, so don't completely count her out just yet.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Who will win: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Youssef is somewhat of a dark horse; Ramy wasn't nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, which generally makes it a bit harder for him to win lead actor, especially when you consider Schitt's Creek scored 15 nominations, and four were for the main cast, meaning voters are very into the competition. But working in Youssef's favor is the fact he took home the Golden Globe for his performance earlier this year, and did so without a series nod. And the fact the show received two other nominations in above-the-line categories — supporting actor in a comedy and directing — means it might not matter he's up against a murderers' row of comedic talent.

Watch out for: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Emmy voters are notoriously slow to catch on — Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton of Friday Night Lights weren't nominated until the show's final two seasons either — but they do sometimes get there eventually (see also: Matthew Rhys of The Americans). So if we follow the voters' habit of rewarding people at the last possible moment for a full body of work, it's likely that Levy, who was nominated last year but did not win, could take the award for the final season of Schitt's Creek. He's also a comedy legend, so if the two-time winner for writing wins on Sunday, it would be both deserving and a nice send off for the show, which he co-created with his son.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Who will win: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

O'Hara has been the frontrunner in this category all season long, and although it's becoming increasingly likely she won't be the only Schitt's Creek cast member to walk away a winner this year, she does have the best track record going into the Emmys. She was the only cast member of the four main actors to be nominated for an individual acting award at both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Television Critics Association Awards. And she took home the latter on Monday. What can we say? The people love Moira Rose.

Watch out for: Issa Rae, Insecure

Insecure scored a handful of nominations over the course of its first three seasons, including one for Rae in 2018. But after the HBO comedy's stellar fourth season, it seems the Television Academy has embraced the show in a big, big way, rewarding it with eight nominations this year. Emmy voters seem to be waking up to how incredible both Rae and the show are, which can only be considered a good thing.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Who will win: Schitt's Creek

Emmy voters finally took notice of Schitt's Creek last year, when it received four nominations. This year, for the show's final season, that number jumped to 15, which tells you that voters have either finally caught on to how good this heartfelt show is, or they want to appear to have jumped on the bandwagon before they miss their chance altogether. We're pretty cynical, but we're also pretty sure that the love for this little comedy that could is the real deal. So that love, plus the fact this is the show's final year of eligibility, has all but secured its win.

Watch out for: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The undeniable power of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fleabag kept The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from repeating last year, but there is still plenty of life in the Amazon Prime series, at least when it comes to Hollywood.





Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, Succession Photo: Zach Dilgard/HBO

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Who will win: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Much like in the lead actor race, it's possible that Succession's multiple nominees will ultimately split the vote and result in none of them walking away a winner on Sunday. But it's also possible that Culkin, who scored Golden Globe nods for both seasons of the HBO drama, has what it takes to pull it off. While Macfadyen and Braun certainly have their moments on the HBO drama, Culkin's got the flashier performance overall, as Roman's cockiness makes him stand out, so he's likely to secure more votes.

Watch out for: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Although Crudup could also fall due to vote-splitting — he's nominated alongside co-star Mark Duplass, who has a larger role in the Apple TV+ series — he has a few things going for him. He received a SAG Award nomination for his performance earlier this year, and he also took home the Critics' Choice Award in this same category. This tells us that someone out there is watching The Morning Show, despite its lackluster debut, so if Succession is going to struggle in any category, it's going to be this one.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Who will win: Sarah Snook, Succession

Support for The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies has all but disappeared, and since Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn was snubbed again, Succession's Sarah Snook is the person to watch in this category. Much like how Emmy voters have finally discovered Schitt's Creek, they've also discovered the HBO series after a strong first season and an even better second. Overall, Succession earned 18 nominations, with half of them coming in the acting categories, and as the show's female lead, Snook more than holds her own in a sea of scheming and plotting men. However, unlike them, she doesn't have to fight her co-stars to walk away with the Emmy here, as the other women from the show were nominated in the guest categories.

Watch out for: Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emmy voters have already handed awards to two Crown stars for their work on the Netflix drama — John Lithgow in 2017 (supporting actor) and Claire Foy in 2018 (lead actress). Given this history, and knowing the show won the ensemble award at this year's SAG Awards while Bonham Carter also received an individual nomination in a category that does not separate leading from supporting performances, we can deduce that the acting branch of the Television Academy might be more than keen on The Crown and Bonham Carter's performance in it. Overall, the series received 13 nominations for Season 3, So no matter how much voters might like Succession and Snook, they still clearly also love The Crown as well.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Who will win: Jeremy Strong, Succession

If Succession fans don't end up splitting their votes, it's most likely they'll award Strong for his performance as Kendall Roy in the HBO drama about the inner workings of a dysfunctional and power-hungry family who owns a media conglomerate. The show received nine nominations in the acting categories for its stellar second season, and experts are predicting Strong, who has become one of the breakout stars of the show, to triumph, noting that he received a Television Critics Association Award nomination while Cox did not, which could help his chances of winning.

Watch out for: Brian Cox, Succession

If Strong doesn't walk away the winner, his co-star will. As the patriarch of the Roy family on the HBO drama, Cox commands nearly every scene he is in, and that strength and screen presence is what earned him a Golden Globe earlier this year (Strong was not nominated). Either way, Succession wins.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Who will win: Laura Linney, Ozark

Emmy voters love Ozark. It's just a fact at this point. But Linney, a four-time Emmy winner and seven-time nominee, has also been the best part of the show since its start. And after a third season in which her character was in the spotlight thanks to the arrival of her brother, it's finally Linney's time to shine.

Watch out for: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

The Morning Show was ripped apart by critics, and it failed to receive a series nomination, but Aniston took home the SAG Award earlier this year, which could signal that Emmy voters like what they see. Aniston, who was nominated five times for her work on Friends, and won once, also plays against type, which could be in her favor, as it makes her stand out more than she already does thanks to her star power.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Who will win: Succession

It took a year for Succession to hit the radar of Emmy voters — Kendall's infamous rap being all over the internet probably helped — but it made a huge, lasting impact when it finally landed. The series received a whopping 18 nominations for its sophomore season, and nine of them were in the acting categories.

Watch out for: I'd like to say Better Call Saul, which TV Guide recently declared the best show on television right now, but I can read the room.

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.