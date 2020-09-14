The Television Critics Association announced the winners of the 36th annual TCA Awards on Monday, and hopefully it's a sign of what we can expect from the upcoming Emmy Awards this weekend.

HBO's limited series Watchmen, which explores the legacy of white supremacy and systemic racism in America, a subject that has only become even more relevant since the show aired, ended up the big winner this year, walking away with four awards, including the top prize, Program of the Year. Star Regina King also took home the award for Individual Achievement in Drama, beating out Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn, Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever, Mrs. America's Cate Blanchett, I Know This Much Is True's Mark Ruffalo, and Succession's Jeremy Strong. The show itself was also the recipient of the award for Outstanding Achievement In Movie or Miniseries as well as Outstanding New Program.

Other winners include Schitt's Creek (Outstanding Achievement in Comedy) and its leading lady, Catherine O'Hara (Individual Achievement in Comedy), Succession (Outstanding Achievement in Drama), The Last Dance (Outstanding Achievement in News and Information), and A Black Lady Sketch Show (Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows).

Meanwhile, Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek was named the winner of this year's career achievement awards, and Star Trek was honored with the Heritage Award.

The full list of winners is below.

Individual Achievement in Drama

Regina King, Watchmen

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

Cheer (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding New Program

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Program of the Year

Watchmen (HBO)

Career Achievement

Alex Trebek

Heritage Award

Star Trek (CBS)