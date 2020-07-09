Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

The Television Critics Association has announced nominations for its 36th annual TCA Awards. HBO leads all networks this year with 16 nominations across all categories, while Netflix earned 10 nods and FX and its streaming component, FX on Hulu, earned seven.

HBO's limited series Watchmen, which explores the legacy of white supremacy and systemic racism in America, and Netflix's harrowing limited series Unbelievable, which is based on a true story about a serial rapist and the two detectives who brought him to justice, lead all series with four nominations each. But perhaps what's most exciting about this year's crop of nominees is the fact women dominated the individual achievement categories, which are not gendered.

Of the seven people nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama, five were women: Cate Blanchett, Kaitlyn Dever, Regina King, Rhea Seehorn, and Merritt Wever. Women also made up five of the six nominees for Individual Achievement in Comedy: Pamela Adlon, Christina Applegate, Elle Fanning, Catherine O'Hara, and Issa Rae.

The full list of nominees is below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Regina King, Watchmen

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

60 Minutes (CBS)

Frontline (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

McMillions (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Cheer (Netflix)

Encore! (Disney+)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Making It (NBC)

Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)

We're Here! (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (PBS Kids)

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

The Great (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Morning Show (AppleTV+)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Better Things (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Succession (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)