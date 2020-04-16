Make way for a potential new ship in Season 6 of Chicago Med. With Manstead officially over — at least, for now — the ex-lovers are off doing their own thing. Will (Nick Gehlfuss) has his new girlfriend Hannah (Jessy Schram), and now it looks like things will start to progress between Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Crockett (Dominic Rains) on the NBC drama.

The Season 5 finale saw her go above and beyond to clear his name after the cavalier surgeon was named a prime suspect in an ongoing murder investigation, thanks to his DNA being found at the crime scene. Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, though, Natalie never doubted Crockett's character and figured out that the DNA match was actually a medical anomaly resulting from him donating bone marrow a few years back. And now that Natalie knows his secret — that his infant daughter Harper died from leukemia — they're really starting to get close. According to showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider, their friendship will only deepen as we head into the new season.

"They are poised for a much deeper and closer relationship," the Chicago Med bosses teased via e-mail to TV Guide. Where that may lead remains to be seen, but you can probably expect to see these two hanging out a lot more next season.

We also know that Season 6 will feature unused stories from the Season 5 episodes which weren't filmed as a result of production being suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in a shortened season.

"As much as possible, we'll try to incorporate the stories from the remaining episodes," Schneider and Frolov added. "We think they're compelling and will be satisfying for our audience."

One thing that will surely be addressed next season is Ethan (Brian Tee) and April's (Yaya DaCosta) strained relationship. It looked like the pair would reconcile during an emotional moment in the Season 5 finale, but Ethan was pulled away before he could relay his feelings to April. Schneider and Frolov previously told TV Guide that there's still hope for the pair, so don't give up on them just yet!

Meanwhile, things aren't looking as optimistic for Will and Hannah. Though they seem to be a pretty cohesive unit so far, Will suspects that Hannah has been keeping something from him but hasn't exactly been forthcoming about his feelings.

"As much as Will wants to believe in Hannah, given her prior addiction, doubt will continue to gnaw at him," Frolov and Schneider said.

If we've learned anything from the past, it's that holding back what you mean to say is a surefire way to sabotage your relationship. Whether or not he'll open up to Hannah about his concerns remains to be seen, but it's probably a good idea to settle this soon rather than waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Chicago Med, which has been renewed through Season 8, is currently streaming on Hulu.