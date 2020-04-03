Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are cutting their seasons short as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Deadline. The Chicago Med episode "A Needle in the Heart," airing Wednesday, April 15 at 8/7c, on NBC will now serve as the Season 5 finale. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire will end Season 8 with the episode "51's Original Bell," airing April 8 at 9/8c, while Chicago P.D.'s "Silence of the Night," set to air April 8 at 10/9c, will close out Season 7. SVU is now scheduled to end its season with Episode 21, airing April 23 at 10/9c.

With questions still looming about what will happen to the episodes that remain in limbo, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas hinted that if leftover episodes of the firehouse drama's current season were to be incorporated into next season, they might be retooled to reflect current events.

"I honestly don't know what we're going to do. ... I like the storylines we were going to write to build up to a finale, but we can't just shoot the scripts/outlines as we had them because the world will have changed and we'll want to reflect that," Haas said in response to a fan question during his weekly Twitter Q&A.

The four Dick Wolf shows are among a growing list of series whose seasons have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Grey's Anatomy, The Resident and FBI have all cut their seasons short, while The Walking Dead pushed its Season 10 finale to sometime later this year. TLC's 90 Day Fiancé is moving forward with a quarantine spin-off, while My 600-lb Life suspended production on March 23 amid growing criticism.

While One Chicago and SVU fans must contend with abruptly ended seasons, the silver lining here is that Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and SVUhave all been renewed for three additional seasons.

Chicago Med's finale airs Wednesday, April 8 at 8/7c on NBC, followed by Chicago Fire's finale at 9/8c and Chicago P.D.'s finale at 10/9c. Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU will air its finale Thursday, April 23 at 10/9c.