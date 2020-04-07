April (Yaya DaCosta) finally did the thing on Chicago Med. After weeks of hiding the truth, she broke down and told Ethan (Brian Tee) what happened between her and Marcel (Dominic Rains). Understandably, Ethan did not handle her admission well and blew up at Marcel over the betrayal before walking out on April for stepping out on him. With the characters' emotions running high, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider say things will come to a head between Ethan and Marcel in Wednesday's episode when the pair are forced to work together in close proximity on a case.

"The conflict between Crockett and Ethan will definitely impact their working together," Frolov and Schneider teased to TV Guide. "The animosity between them will build and come to a head in this episode."

You don't need to be psychic to know that these two are headed for a clash of the surgical gloves, especially with Ethan still bitter toward the man he thought was his friend. But while their relationship might seem irreparable, at least for now, things aren't as hopeless for Ethan and April.

"Ethan and April are in a very bad place, but despite that, they both still have tremendous feelings for one another, so we wouldn't say they're beyond repair," the Chicago Med bosses added.

Despite their current falling out, it looks like there's still potential for Chexton to reconcile and get back on good terms with each other. Just don't count on that happening in the immediate future.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.