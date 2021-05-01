Here Are the Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix in May

Tom Ellis, Lucifer Netflix

Looking for the best new shows and movies to watch on Netflix this month? May is another sinfully hot one for the streaming platform. The month's biggest premiere is the second half of Lucifer Season 5, which would have been the drama's final season before it rose from the dead for a second time. The hit procedural returns with the rest of what is now its second to last season on Friday, May 28. But while Lucifer has been saved (hallelujah), plenty of other shows are signing off for good this May, including Selena: The Series, Castlevania, and Special.

May's other big releases include a true crime docuseries about the Son of Sam, the Ewan McGregor-starring autobiographical drama Halston, and Amy Adams' long-delayed thriller The Woman in the Window.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in May

Selena: The Series

Part 2 available May 4

The final chapter in Netflix's two-part biographical series about iconic Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla (played by Christian Serratos) is making its debut over a week earlier than previously expected. Part 2 of Selena: The Series picks up as Selena's star is on the rise, following her attempt to balance family, romance, and a music career. But as she's on the way to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time, her tragic end also grows nearer.



The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

Available May 5

Your true crime flavor of the month will be this docuseries that takes a deep dive into the case of David Berkowitz, aka Son of Sam. The Son of Sam investigation became a lifelong obsession for the late journalist Maury Terry, who believed Berkowitz did not act alone. Inspired by Terry's book The Ultimate Evil, the series digs into his theory that there were more Sons of Sam out there, and that they may have been linked to a satanic cult.



Oxygen

Available May 12

In a sci-fi twist on your classic buried alive nightmare, this French thriller, from horror director Alexandre Aja, stars Mélanie Laurent as a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic pod with no memory of who she is or what she's doing there. She'll need to remember both in order to find her way out of the chamber, which is running out of air.



Castlevania

Season 4 available May 13

The hit anime spin on the hit video game Castlevania wraps up its run with one last season, which promises to be as packed with violence and vamps as ever. Dracula looms large over Season 4, as Belmont (Richard Armitage) and Sypha (Alejandra Reynoso) look into plans to resurrect the infamous vampire. Season 3 was hailed as Castlevania's finest chapter yet; can the final season outdo it?



Halston

Available May 14

Ewan McGregor and caftans are a match made in heaven in Halston, a new limited series about an iconic fashion designer who defined his era. The decadent autobiographical drama tracks Halston's (McGregor) meteoric rise to fame and his subsequent attempts to keep from unraveling while partying hard alongside celebrity pals, including Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez). The fingerprints of executive producer Ryan Murphy are all over this one.



The Woman in the Window

Available May 14

Amy Adams gets a Rear Window of her very own with this claustrophobic thriller, which finally debuts after a long delay, due first to re-edits and then to the pandemic. Adams plays a child psychologist with agoraphobia who keeps tabs on the seemingly perfect family across the street from her New York City brownstone — and winds up witnessing a brutal crime.



Who Killed Sara?

Season 2 available May 19

The first season of this Spanish thriller, which follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder, shot up Netflix's Top 10 when it debuted in March. Fans who tore through the melodramatic mystery won't have to sit with that cliffhanger ending for long at all.



Special

Season 2 available May 20

Ryan O'Connell's Emmy-nominated comedy returns for its second and final season, which will expand from 15-minute to half-hour episodes. O'Connell stars in the semi-autobiographical series as Ryan, a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who's determined to take control of his life. Season 2 finds Ryan partly estranged from his mother and exploring the world on his own.



Lucifer

Season 5, Part 2 available May 28

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 should find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with some of those daddy issues, but as usual, the show will be having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season will also feature a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). Here's everything else we know about Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.



