Amazon recently rebranded IMDb TV, its ad-supported free streaming tier accessible through the Amazon Prime Video app, to Amazon Freevee. It's a silly-sounding name, but it tells you what the product is in an immediately graspable way, which is more than we can say for Tubi or Vudu or IMDb TV. But we're not talking about Freevee today. We're talking about Prime Video, Amazon's flagship subscription streaming service, which has some great shows. The newest addition to our list of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now is Season 2 of Undone, an excellent adult animated dramedy from the producers of BoJack Horseman. There's also the very weird sci-fi Western Outer Range, the affirming dance competition reality show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and Reacher, Amazon's biggest hit of the year so far.

An important note about how this list was made: In order to keep the list as relevant as possible, we're emphasizing recent releases, Amazon Prime Video originals, and critics' favorites. But we're also putting our own personal spin on the list, with underrated gems we're recommending to our friends, classic favorites, and important selections that highlight diverse voices. We'll be updating the list regularly.

For fans of: Masterful animation, metaphysical musings

Number of seasons: 2



Rosa Salazar stars in this gorgeous rotoscoped drama as Alma, a woman from Texas who wakes up after a car accident and discovers she now possesses the ability to manipulate time — and communicate with her deceased father (Bob Odenkirk). He recruits her to use her newfound powers to try and prevent his death 20 years prior. Season 2, which came out in April 2022, expands the show's (roto)scope as Alma teams up with her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral), who can enter other people's memories, to figure out a secret their mother (Constance Marie) is hiding that could tear apart their family as they know it. With 16 addictive 22-minute episodes, Undone is a breathtaking visual feast that demands to be consumed in a single weekend. –Noelene Clark [Trailer]

For fans of: More British scandals, messy divorces

Number of seasons: 1



Just call it British Crime Story. The follow-up to 2018's Emmy-winning A Very English Scandal has a slightly different title so it's technically not an anthology like Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, but the idea is the same: British people, specifically royals, behaving badly. Whereas "Season 1" focused on the Jeremy Thorpe affair, this round focuses on the much publicized 1963 divorce between Margaret Campbell (Claire Foy), Duchess of Argyll, and Ian Campbell (Paul Bettany), 11th Duke of Argyll. I'm guessing Paul Bettany won't be channeling his WandaVision character and saying "What is grief, but love persevering," and instead say, "What is Margaret Campbell, but a lying, cheating *&$%#!!!" -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Yellowstone but weird, Stranger Things but Western, buffalo, holes

Number of seasons: 1



Josh Brolin stars in this show that was probably pitched as "Yellowstone meets some weird-ass s---, bro!" The Western and sci-fi hybrid series stars Brolin as a Wyoming rancher who finds something inexplicable on his property, and the mystery box opens up for viewers complete with glyphs, strange occurrences, and one giant friggin' hole in the ground. And does Brolin belt out some powerful monologues? You bet. It's a love or hate it show, but we say YEEHAW give us more. [Trailer]

For fans of: Colorful casts of characters, never knowing what's going to happen next

Number of seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)



All of a sudden, Christopher Walken is a prolific TV actor! After never being a series regular on a TV show in his nearly 60-year acting career, the screen icon now has respectful "And Christopher Walken" billing on two shows in a few weeks. The first is the excellent Apple TV+ drama Severance, which you should watch if you haven't. The other is The Outlaws, a nifty little British dramedy about community service. He plays an American ex-con in Bristol who's doing community service — or "Community Payback," as it's called in the U.K. — alongside a wildly disparate group of people whose only thing in common is that they're all there because their lives aren't going super well. The group includes Rani (Rhianne Barreto), a kleptomaniac Oxford candidate, Lady Gabby (Eleanor Tomlinson), a famous social media influencer with a drug problem, and Christian (Gamba Cole), a good-hearted young man who's involved with some bad people. Their lives get intertwined in surprising, unpredictable ways when one of them hides a bag of stolen cash at the worksite and the others find it. It's a tonally unique show that's never quite what you expect it to be. It combines elements of witty workplace comedy and crime thriller in a way that befits its odd couple co-creators, The Office's Stephen Merchant (who also co-stars) and Mayans M.C.'s Elgin James. It's like each of them created half of a show and then wove them together. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls



For fans of: Dance, being 100% that bitch

Number of seasons: 1



Finally, a reality competition series that prioritizes confidence and joy. Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls follows the pop icon's search for backup dancers — the titular Big Grrls — to join her tour. When dance agencies didn't answer her call for big girl dancers, Lizzo took things into her own hands. "We come with the energy, the stamina, the flexibility," she says in the first episode. "Big girls are doing it, honey!" The competition obviously serves up all the tears and drama you'd expect, but it's also warm and empowering. It's like Top Model meets So You Think You Can Dance meets, you know, Lizzo. And that's good as hell. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

For fans of: The Boys but animated, quick hits of variety

Number of seasons: 1



The success of The Boys is largely a product of its universe, a commercialized, superhero-filled, f***ed up society that created Homelander, Hughie, and Billy Butcher. This off-shoot of The Boys is a collection of animated shorts exploring other stories from this twisted alternate universe, and they span all sorts of genres, from raunchy humor to odd romance to backstories for some of The Boys' characters. Additionally, each episode is animated in a different style — anime! Saturday morning cartoons! Rick & Morty-ish! — and written by some big names, including Andy Samberg, Akwafina, Seth Rogen, and Aisha Tyler. [Trailer]

For fans of: Pastiche, talking fast

Number of seasons: 4 (renewed for fifth and final season)



If you've seen even one episode of Gilmore Girls, you're already familiar with the Amy Sherman-Palladino style: women who talk fast in a way that both annoys and charms everyone they meet. That same sensibility is also present in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Sherman-Palladino's comedy series about Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a 1950s housewife who begins moonlighting as a stand-up comedian to let off steam from the trials and tribulations of her daily life. The show follows her successes and her blunders as she traverses the world of comedy alongside her gruff manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), the ways she tries to keep her secret life hidden from her eccentric parents (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle), and her complicated relationship with her ex-husband, Joel (Michael Zegen). It's won a ton of Emmys and will probably win a ton more as its run goes on. [Trailer]

For fans of: Huge dudes punching other dudes, detective work, classic rock

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



Reacher is a TV adaptation of author Lee Child's paperback novels about Jack Reacher, a brolic former military policeman who wanders around the country using his brains and his brawn to solve crimes. He was previously played on the big screen by Tom Cruise, who is not built like TV's Reacher Alan Ritchson, who is built like Arnold Schwarzenegger if he played in the NFL. He gets off a bus in a small Georgia town and quickly gets caught up in a conspiracy of currency trafficking, political corruption, and murder, and helps two local cops unravel the mystery using his savant-like investigative skills and unfiltered willingness to say whatever he's thinking. And when he can't talk his way to a solution, he sure can punch, shoot, and headbutt his way to one. It's a workmanlike detective/action show that isn't very ambitious but is a lot of fun, especially for fans of Amazon's other dad-book adaptations Bosch and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]

For fans of: Rollin' 20-sided die, potty humor, Invincible

Number of seasons: 1



What started out as a streamed broadcast of Dungeons & Dragons played by a crew of voice actors and friends has naturally become a full-fledged animated series on Amazon. The Legend of Vox Machina is a new scripted animated series from Critical Role, whose D&D Twitch streams became immensely popular and nearly broke Kickstarter when the troupe announced the animated project (it crushed the record for Kickstarter funding with $11.4 million in donations). The vulgar, beer-swigging seven-warrior-and-one-bear party remains intact as they're hired to take down a monster ravaging the land, cursing, dropping trou', and leaving a river of blood and viscera behind them. Well, at least in the first "campaign"; the first season will tell multiple stories. It's humorous adult animation with some nudity and naughty words, but the sense of adventure is legit. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Representation, tear jerkin'

Number of seasons: 1



Jason Katims, creator of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, has another hit on his hands — as in hit you right in the feels — with this heartfelt dramedy series. As We See It follows the struggles and triumphs of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), three twenty-something roommates who are on the autism spectrum (the actors all identify as being on the spectrum as well), as well as their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon), who helps them navigate jobs, dating, and their relationships with each other. It's a show that will make you laugh in one scene and cry in another, and depicts something rarely seen on television — the lives of adults on the autism spectrum — with dignity and authenticity. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Having a wholesome good time, family holidays

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett knows her way around a family comedy. With Love is her latest, a holiday-themed Latinx rom-com that stars Shadowhunters' Emeraude Toubia and Ugly Betty's Mark Indelicato as siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz, who are each unlucky in love but still out there looking for it. The gimmick here is that each of its five episodes takes place on a different holiday: one is set on Nochebuena, where Jorge brings his new boyfriend home to meet the parents; another on Independence Day, where Lily and her new boyfriend move in together. Like the best rom-coms, With Love is a sweet watch that knows how to break your heart and put it back together again by the end. [Trailer]

For fans of: Spaaaaaace, complex political and social situations, Fedoras

Number of seasons: 6



You may have heard people calling The Expanse "one of the best sci-fi shows ever" and gosh darnit, they're right. The series that Jeff Bezos reportedly personally saved from cancellation after Syfy axed it is a wonderfully complicated political thriller that just so happens to take place in space as Earth and Mars are on the brink of war and an alien somethingorother threatens all of humankind. Telling an intragalactic story from multiple planets and multiple points of view, The Expanse is Game of Thrones-level rich. Well, when Game of Thrones was good. Plus, Thomas Jane plays a detective with a dope hat. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Espionage, bone-crunching action, tours of Europe

Number of seasons: 3



Joe Wright's 2011 film Hanna purposefully kept its focus tight on a story of a teenage girl trained to be an assassin by a secret organization, limiting most of the action to a few locations and binding the story to a small group of characters. But there was clearly more story to tell, and the film's screenwriter, David Farr, branched things out with Hanna the series. Esmé Creed-Miles is fantastically blunt as Hanna, who knows how to crush a windpipe with a swift strike but doesn't know the first thing about being a normal teenage girl, and Mireille Enos gives one of the best performances of her career as Marissa, Hanna's enemy-turned-ally. While the first episode follows the structure and plot of the film for most of its run, the additions — including one huge and meaningful difference to the character of Marissa — and changes feel natural and worthwhile in the TV show as it expands its universe and digs deeper into its characters. Season 2 is an especially great example of this, and Season 3, the show's final season which was released in late 2021, wraps things up mostly satisfactorily. Like many of Amazon's shows, budget wasn't spared and Hanna doubles as a vacation travelogue for Europe as much as it is a high-stakes spy thriller. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Female friendships, New Yawk City

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



In the great tradition of Sex and the City and Living Single, Harlem is a show about a group of four ladies navigating life in New York City. It was created by Tracy Oliver, who previously gave us Girls Trip and therefore really knows her way around Black female friendship, and it's a fun, cozy series that's very much all about the vibes, hinging on the easy chemistry and funny rapport of the main cast, which includes Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson. It deals with issues like gentrification, sexuality, and wealth, making them important elements of the main plot. Call it a hang out show with substance. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

For fans of: Expansive fantasy worlds, Game of Thrones



Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)

It's no billion-dollar Lord of the Rings TV series (that's coming soon courtesy of Prime Video), but Amazon's Wheel of Time is based on another popular high fantasy book series and has its own goals of becoming the next Game of Thrones. It's got the usual fantasy boxes to check off: a prophecy about a powerful young person who will save the world, vast world-building that requires its own atlas to keep track of, British accents (why is everyone always British?), and a roster of characters that will take you a few seasons to familiarize yourself with. But after you get past the initial premise — a magician (Rosamund Pike) takes five young people on an adventure to figure out which one of them is "the dragon reborn" — and the deeper you go beyond the initial episodes, the more this looks like it could actually be the next big thing, thanks to an engaging universe and characters you might actually care about. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Billy Bob Thornton, dad shows

Number of seasons: 4



Between Bosch and Jack Ryan, Amazon sure does love a dad show -- case in point, Goliath! This legal drama centers around Billy McBride (played by Billy Bob Thornton, total dad bait) a washed-up, hard-drinking lawyer who, at the beginning of the series, agrees to take on a wrongful death case, and exposes a vast criminal conspiracy in the process. This show follows the tried and true procedural format of addressing issues that relate directly to what's going on in the real world via the fictional cases that McBride takes on. Now in its fourth and final season, Goliath is addressing one of society's greatest villains of all time: Big Pharma.

For fans of: Sobering looks at history, Steve McQueen

Following Small Axe, his impressive five-film suite of movies about West Indian immigrants in 1960s and 1980s England, director Steve McQueen turns his prolific lens to a trio of documentaries. Most noteworthy is the three-part docuseries Uprising, detailing the 1981 New Cross Fire, an act of arson on a birthday party that left thirteen young Black people dead. Speaking with survivors of the fire, McQueen paints an intimate picture of a country divided by racism and a community that was devastated by a heinous act. If you like that, you can check out the other two films that premiered alongside Uprising: Subnormal, about the educational scandal of the 1960s and '70s that sent Black children to schools for "subnormal education," and Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, which looks at the Black Power movement in England. As usual with McQueen's work, all are excellent. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Scams, leggings

Number of seasons: 1



If you're Facebook friends with a certain type of person, you may already be familiar with LuLaRoe, and if you aren't, this four-part docuseries is here to break down one of the internet's most pervasive pyramid schemes. The show explores how this multilevel-marketing company (which is known for selling, among other types of women's clothing, very colorful leggings) hooked its target demographic of stay at home moms into becoming sellers, and how it exploited those same people out of money as many of them worked around the clock to try to get rid of their inventory. The lure of MLMs will never stop being fascinating, and this one is no exception — plus, the filmmakers conducted interviews with the company's kooky founders, husband and wife scammer duo DeAnne and Mark Stidham. [Trailer]

For fans of: Watching Hugh Grant play a terrible, shady person

Number of seasons: 1



Hugh Grant loves playing jerks who don't respect their wives, this is an indisputable fact. But a few years before he played the bad husband on The Undoing, he was playing the bad husband on A Very English Scandal, a show about a very real sex scandal that went down in the '70s. Grant plays Jeremy Thorpe, a member of Parliament, who has an affair with Norman Josiffe (Ben Whishaw), a younger stable hand, which is complicated by the fact that Thorpe is both a public figure and married with a child. When the scandal blows up in the British press, a vicious battle breaks out between Thorpe and Josiffe. The best part of it all is that this show is an incrediby short watch, clocking in at only three episodes long. [Trailer]

For fans of: Jennifer Garner, spies

Number of seasons: 5



There's nothing like the sheer go-for-broke joy of watching Alias when it's firing on all cylinders, which is why it's always so exciting when the ABC series returns to streaming (even if most of its original music had to be changed due to licensing issues). J.J. Abrams' high-octane early-2000s spy drama follows Jennifer Garner's Sydney Bristow, a grad student who moonlights as a globe-trotting double agent for the CIA, as she hacks into servers while wearing colorful wigs and tries to make it home in time for midterms. The early seasons, in particular, are thrilling, twisty, and powerfully emotional in a way that grounds the show's campier side. It's no surprise that Alias began with Abrams daydreaming about how fun it would be if Felicity from Felicity turned out to be a secret spy, a prophecy that would later be fulfilled by Keri Russell's turn in The Americans. The Americans is also great and also on Amazon; watch them both for the perfect spy double feature. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

For fans of: Secrets, liars, spies, Keri Russell

Number of seasons: 6



The Americans, Joe Weisberg's exquisite Cold War spy series, stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as a pair of Russian intelligence officers posing as an American couple, complete with a white picket fence and two kids who are none the wiser. The FX series is a crackling espionage drama, but at its core it's an exploration of family duty. The Americans finds violence behind the closed doors of a picture-perfect home, spinning every global conflict into a metaphor for domestic life. It's the best show of the 2010s. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

For fans of: Capitalism, but make it camp; pissing contests

Number of seasons: 6 (renewed for Season 7 on Showtime; 4 seasons are available on Prime Video)



Showtime's financial soap is part prestige drama and part grown-up frat party, following the reckless assholes of a Wall Street hedge fund as they accumulate wealth and eat sushi off naked women. That grotesquery is off-putting at first, but soon becomes the reason to watch as the toxic masculinity sirens become music to your ears. And if you enjoy acting, Damian Lewis playing the hedge fund CEO and Paul Giamatti the government lawyer trying to take him down will please. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Troubled cops, the parts of L.A. that aren't so nice, The Shield

Number of seasons: 7



Author Michael Connelly's rough-around-the-edges cop Harry Bosch comes to the screen in one of Amazon's most popular series, a prestige dad show about morality and cleaning up the scum of Los Angeles. Titus Welliver plays Bosch, a homicide detective who doesn't always play well with authorities, but that might have something to with the fact that he's always caught up in investigations against him dealing with police procedure. The police work is much more authentic than what you're used to, which some might call slow, but it's worth the watch for some gripping turns and its gritty atmosphere. A final season is coming, as is a spin-off. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Superheroes with a twist

Number of seasons: 2 (Season 3 coming in June)



The Boys is about superheroes, but not the Avengers kind. It would probably be more accurate to say that this show is about supervillains, or at least, villains who think they're heroes. Let me explain: The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are revered as celebrities and work for a giant corporation, but outside of saving the world, most are abusing their powers and are pretty bad people. (I'm talking actual Nazi-level bad, in the case of a few characters.) Enter... the titular Boys, a group of vigilantes who have tasked themselves with bringing down the corrupt "heroes." A lot of other things happen, but if you're looking for something that really strives to break the mold Marvel and DC have created, The Boys is the thing to start with. [Trailer]

For fans of: Fantasy that pulls from real-life politics

Number of seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)



This series is set in a Victorian fantasy world where mythological creatures have been turned into immigrants and refugees after their exotic homelands were invaded by humans, because, as we all know, humans ruin most things. Tensions between creatures and humans rise, but amidst the darkness, a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) strike up a curious, and dangerous, bond. It's more than a little ridiculous, but that's what makes it fun to watch. [Trailer]

For fans of: Unlikely romantic connections, people being lovingly mean to each other

Number of seasons: 4



Co-creators and co-writers Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan star, respectively, as the affable American Rob and the sardonic, disillusioned Irish Sharon, two single people who find themselves falling into a relationship after a short fling in London leaves Sharon pregnant. Catastrophe is the kind of show that celebrates the joys and frustrations of unexpected romance, telling us that love isn't easy, but worth having if you can find it. If all that wasn't enough, the late, great Carrie Fisher makes recurring appearances as Rob's eccentric, judgmental mother. [Trailer]

For fans of: Fringe, The Americans, if Fringe and The Americans had a baby

Number of seasons: 2



You want to watch one of the best science-fiction series of the last decade, but you also want to watch one of the best espionage thrillers of the last decade. The solution to both is Counterpart, an appallingly underwatched series that ran on Starz for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. J.K. Simmons stars as a low-level pencil pusher at a government agency in Berlin where he learns that his job actually involves work with a top-secret parallel universe, and things only get more complicated when his counterpart, a hot-shot spy from the other universe, arrives in his to stir up trouble. It's a brilliant drama that allows its cast to stretch itself out with the show's fun premise. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Serial killers with feelings, lumberjack beards

Number of seasons: 8



During television's heyday of prestige dramas, Dexter was Showtime's entry into the crowded space, following a blood spatter expert (Michael C. Hall) who also happened to be a serial killer. It was an instant hit, with its macabre look at the mind of a murderer who painstakingly went through the process of killing other murderers and cleaning up the mess afterward. The show's appeal waned in later seasons, because Showtime has no issue letting series run out of creative juices as long as they're still fairly popular, but the early seasons are still great. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: The nefarious goings-on of the rich and famous

Number of seasons: 2



Anna Paquin's underrated dramedy about an American public relations executive living in London who spends her time cleaning up celebrity messes is a quick and fun binge. She deals with everything from pop stars with sex tape leaks to comedians who make insensitive jokes, and Paquin is just so good at playing the role of harried fixer. Some people watch Law & Order to get their crime of the week, others watch Flack for their crisis of the week. [Trailer]

For fans of: People trying their best, rule-breaking priests, watching Olivia Colman be rude

Number of seasons: 2



Created by, written by, and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show centers around the everyday life of the titular Fleabag (Waller-Bridge), and the ways in which she fails upwards romantically, professionally, and in her familial relationships. In its first season, it's an incredibly funny show that's also about the pain of hidden trauma, but it's in its second season where Fleabag confidently figures out exactly what it wants to say. As Fleabag begins to explore her strange, fleeting connection with Andrew Scott's (Hot) Priest, repairs her complicated bond with her uptight sister Claire (Sian Clifford), and struggles to figure out the kind of person she wants to be, the show shines. By the time those two words heard 'round the world are uttered in the series finale -- "It'll pass;" if you know, you know -- it's abundantly clear that Fleabag has earned its cathartic, triumphant ending. [Trailer]

For fans of: Beloved comedians, the afterlife

Number of seasons: 1



Forever, a wondrously weird, canceled-too-soon series, stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen as a married couple who are in a rut, not exactly unhappy but nonetheless going through the motions. When Armisen's character dies suddenly, and Rudolph's character not long after, they find themselves back together in the perplexingly lawless afterlife, which is actually just an extremely normal suburb. They have no idea why they've ended up there or what they're supposed to be doing, with no one telling them what to do and no real goals set for them. You can probably already tell that this heads right for "What's the meaning of life?" territory, but the show explores that concept with sobering nuance. Rudolph and Armisen are excellent together, and Catherine Keener co-stars in a very fun supporting role. [Trailer]

For fans of: Buddy comedies, the concept of Frances McDormand as God

Number of seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)



Amazon and the BBC's adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's beloved fantasy-comedy novel Good Omens is about a demon and an angel who team up to prevent the Antichrist from bringing about the end of the world because they've grown rather fond of Earth and its inhabitants, and it features some of the best casting television has ever seen. David Tennant as the hedonistic demon Crowley is so good it's like he was born solely for this purpose, and the way he plays off Michael Sheen's angel, Aziraphale, makes for a perfect odd-couple pairing that leads to the show's best moments. Although the limited series is faithful to the novel (perhaps to a fault), it doesn't always retain the same magic and whimsy, so it's really the cast, which also includes Michael McKean, Frances McDormand, and Jon Hamm, that makes it worth your while. Plus, it's a quick binge at only six episodes. -Kaitlin Thomas [Trailer]

For fans of: Government misdeeds and wrongdoings

Number of seasons: 2



Based on the podcast of the same name, Homecoming is a slick, sickening thriller about the lengths the government will go to keep its secrets and the people who get discarded along the way. Season 1 stars Julia Roberts as a former social worker who begins unraveling the mysteries of her previous job at the cryptic Homecoming facility, which claims to be helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. The key to the gaps in her memory turns out to be a veteran she connected with at the facility named Walter Cruz (an unmissable Stephan James). Season 2 introduces Janelle Monáe as another amnesiac with ties to Homecoming, and it gives the great Hong Chau a lot more to do as a surprisingly powerful employee of the facility's parent company. The cast list is half the thrill with this show. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

For fans of: Kathryn Hahn!

Number of seasons: 1



If you're feeling the Kathryn Hahn-aissance post-WandaVision, it's time for you to check out I Love Dick. In it, she plays Chris, an artist who moves to Texas with her husband and quickly becomes obsessed with a man named Dick (Kevin Bacon), and she decides to express her attraction by writing sexually explicit letters to him that she never delivers but still begin to interfere with the way she lives her life. Think of it as an older, much more explicit To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Like if To All the Boys I've Loved Before was going through a mid-life crisis. [Trailer]

For fans of: Cartoon violence, superhero origin stories, celebrity voices

Number of seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)



No one would blame you for having superhero fatigue, but Invincible promises to be a little different from your average Marvel movie. From The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman, this animated series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old kid who just so happens to be the son of the world's greatest superhero. When his own powers begin to develop, he learns some shocking information about himself and his father's legacy, all while trying to balance carving out his own identity as a hero with the normal anxieties that come along with being a teen. Alongside Yeun is an incredibly stacked cast that includes J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Mahershala Ali, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Mae Whitman, and many, many more. [Trailer]

For fans of: America, bedside table books for your dad, buffed John Krasinski

Number of seasons: 2 (Renewed through Season 4)



Amazon takes author Tom Clancy's most famous character and digs into Jack's origins with this political thriller starring John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent who regularly mops up international conflicts with both brain and brawn. It isn't trying to reinvent the genre so much as update it for today's era, with expensive location shoots and top-tier action the draw over the so-so plot, but for easy Sunday night viewing, that's exactly what you (and your dad) want. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Project Runway, the business of fashion

Number of seasons: 2 (Renewed for Season 3)



Project Runway has gone through a makeover in the past few years, so if you happen to miss having the very stylish duo of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on your TV, Making the Cut is the next best thing you can get. Making the Cut is a fashion competition show, pitting 12 up-and-coming designers against each other to see who has what it takes to start the "next big global fashion brand." Now, "big global fashion brand" is definitely extremely vague language, but there are some seriously talented contestants on this show, and people get very emotional in nearly every episode, which is alternately sweet and stressful to watch. Gunn in particular will always make such great TV as he delivers on his signature brand of inspirational tough love to push the designers to be their absolute best. Plus, it boasts some excellent guest judges, like Naomi Campbell and Nicole Richie. [Trailer]

For fans of: Historical fiction, dystopian universes

Number of seasons: 4



Based on the Philip K. Dick novel, the drama imagines a universe in which the Nazis won World War II. Picking up 20 years after the war, the United States is now divided into two states: Germany controls the east and Japan controls the west, while the Rocky Mountain states are a lawless neutral zone. When films and newsreels created by a mysterious figure, appropriately called the Man in the High Castle, that show Germany and Japan losing the war, people who have accepted their fate begin to rebel against the world they're stuck in. [Trailer]

For fans of: The New York Times, celebrities

Number of seasons: 2



This is a show based on a newspaper column -- specifically the New York Times's Modern Love -- and if that doesn't sound like the most interesting concept, I can almost guarantee that at least one episode stars a celebrity you like. It's an anthology, so every episode is adapted from a different story: There's the Dev Patel episode, in which he stars as the founder of a dating app who's still in love with his ex-girlfriend, and the Anne Hathaway episode, where she plays a woman trying to cope with bipolar disorder. There's also the episode where Tina Fey and John Slattery go to marriage counseling, and the one where Andrew Scott has troubles with his surrogate. Season 2 adds episodes starring Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, and Domnique Fishback. To be honest, this is really more for hardcore rom-com fans than a general audience, so go in expecting some sappiness. [Trailer]

For fans of: When New York City is a character in something you're watching, classical music, weirdos

Number of seasons: 4



Mozart in the Jungle is a true oddball of a show, but there's a lot of sweetness and joy to be found in it. Rodrigo (Gael García Bernal) is the new conductor at the New York Symphony, whose flamboyant style puts him at odds with Thomas (Malcolm McDowell), the now-retired former conductor. Soon after Rodrigo takes over, he holds auditions for new players, and he hires young, determined oboist Hailey (Lola Kirke) -- not to play in the symphony, but to be his assistant, which she settles for with the hope that it will lead to bigger and better opportunities. The show is filled out by a cast of ridiculous characters, like the symphony president played by Bernadette Peters and Wallace Shawn's neurotic pianist, that make the world come alive, and as a bonus, you get to hear some pretty beautiful music. [Trailer]

For fans of: Stanley Kubrick, paranoia, hacking

Number of seasons: 4



Sam Esmail's conspiracy thriller ranges from masterpiece to overcomplicated over the course of its run, but thankfully it's more of the former than the latter. Rami Malek made his name as Elliot, a misanthropic hacker whose hobby helped him try to understand people as much as it got him data, but his anxiety grew after stumbling across possible secrets from one of the fastest-growing predatory tech companies in the world. Things escalate to global proportions with most of the action happening over keyboards and monitors while we sheep were none the wiser. Mr. Robot pushed plenty of boundaries, most notably how a TV show could be shot. Watch Season 3's continuous-shot "Runtime Error" to see it in action. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Tig Notaro, late in life coming-of-age stories

Number of seasons: 2



Comedian Tig Notaro stars as a version of herself in this fictionalized account of the period in her life directly after her mother died. While recovering from her own brush with cancer, she moves back to her Mississippi hometown to live with her brother and step-father, reminiscing and learning about her past. This show really highlights Notaro's strengths as both an actor and a storyteller, and it's also one of those little hidden gems that will probably make you wonder, "Where has this been all my life?" [Trailer]

For fans of: The Coen Brothers, cinematography, comedic violence

Number of seasons: 2



My best piece of advice: Stop everything and watch Patriot now. Steven Conrad's bizarre spy series stars For All Mankind's Michael Dorman as an aspiring folk singer dragged into espionage by his father, forcing him to go undercover as an employee at a pipe-manufacturer in Milwaukee. Yeah, that sounds weird, and it is, charmingly, and bolstered by artsy cinematography, colorful characters, and comedy so dark you might be ashamed to laugh. It's one of Amazon's hidden treasures. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Period dramas with modern sensibilities, female friendship, Andrew Scott

Number of seasons: 1



Amazon's The Pursuit of Love is perfect for anyone who loved that antics of Netflix's Bridgerton, but are looking for something a tad less sultry. The three-episode miniseries stars Lily James and Emily Beecham as cousins in the early half of the 20th century in England as they, ahem, pursue love and grow up, and how their friendship perseveres despite each wanting different things. Dominic West and Andrew Scott also star, and the modernization is complete with a great soundtrack that includes New Order and T. Rex. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Cons, slippery situations

Number of seasons: 3



From the still-smoldering ashes of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston (along with House's David Shore) created this twisty crime drama about a con man (Giovanni Ribisi) fresh out of jail who assumes the identity of his still-imprisoned cellmate in order to avoid thugs who want to kill him. The con job involves embedding himself into a family as a long-lost relative, which is a ticking time bomb ready to explode with consequences. Check it out if you're into watching desperate crooks wiggle out of tight squeezes. Bonus: Cranston plays a mob boss and Margo Martindale plays a suspicious mom. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Family drama, magical realism

Number of seasons: 5



It's hard to discuss Transparent without also bringing up the Jeffrey Tambor of it all -- Tambor was accused of sexual harassment on the set of the series and subsequently exited after its fourth season -- but there's also a lot of value in talking about all the hard work put into this show by actual trans actors, directors, and writers, like Trace Lysette, Hari Nef, Our Lady J, and more. Transparent revolves around a family who learns that their parent (Tambor) is a trans woman, and the ways in which her transition helps her children learn about their own identities. [Trailer]

For fans of: Alternative histories, Barry Jenkins' magical touch

Number of seasons: 1



Barry Jenkins made his first big foray into TV with this miniseries based on the Colson Whitehead novel about an alternate reality that imagines the Underground Railroad as an actual railroad with trains, conductors, and engineers. Cora (Thuso Mbedu), an enslaved woman, boards the train in effort to secure her freedom, all while being pursued by a vicious slave owner (Joel Edgerton). William Jackson Harper and Lily Rabe co-star. [Trailer]

For fans of: The afterlife, but make it funny

Number of seasons: 2



Upload feels a little like the Greg Daniels take on The Good Place you never knew you wanted. The sci-fi comedy is set in a technologically advanced future in which humans can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife when they're close to death. Robbie Amell stars as Nathan, a young app developer who dies in a self-driving car accident and whose consciousness ends up in the luxurious digital world known as Lakeview thanks to his shallow but wealthy girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards). The series has a lot of fun taking jabs at our reliance on technology while imagining what the world of the future will look like, and Nathan's budding relationship with Nora (Andy Allo), his "angel," or more accurately, his customer service rep, is a real highlight. [Trailer]

For fans of: Teens, getting stranded, Lost

Number of seasons: 1 (Season 2 coming in May 2022)



A mix of Lost and Lord of the Flies, The Wilds stars a mostly unknown cast of young women with an assortment of issues en route to a spiritual retreat when their plane crashes on a deserted island, forcing them to work together to stay alive. It naturally leads to plenty of bickering and politicking, as the group have different skills and backgrounds, while flashbacks and flashforwards fill out the rest of the story on both ends of the timeline. And if you think they ended up there on accident, then you clearly haven't watched enough television shows. This is a gritty, twisty thriller with a huge season-ending cliffhanger that has us dying for Season 2. [Trailer]

For fans of: Crime dramas, virtual vacations

Number of seasons: 1



ZeroZeroZero is a sprawling crime drama in every sense, following the life cycle of cocaine from production in Mexico to transport by an American shipping company to sale by the mafia in Italy. Of course, problems with the shipment arise, leading to infighting among syndicates and, yep, murder. Come for the crime, stay for the gorgeous on-location shots. -Tim Surette [Trailer]