The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Yellowstone Season 4, Narcos: Mexico Season 3

Weekends are always a good thing, but a Yellowstone weekend? Now that's really something to yeehaw about. The primetime soap giddy-ups back onto our screens on Sunday night, but that's not all this weekend has to offer. Friday is packed with new releases, like new seasons of Big Mouth and Narcos: Mexico on Netflix and Dickinson on Apple TV+ — or, if you're in the mood for movies, the Tom Hanks vehicle Finch, also on Apple TV+. You can stay in Saturday night for the Showtime premiere of the gripping documentary Attica, and the Dexter revival debuts Sunday, also known as Yellowstone day. There's your weekend covered! The rest of the week isn't too shabby either.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Nov. 5-11 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.

THE BEST MOVIES AND SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT

Big Mouth Netflix

Season 5 available Friday on Netflix

It's lovebug season on Big Mouth. The hormonal teens of Bridgeton Middle School are getting some new friends this year as their crushes and broken hearts appear to them as lovebugs and hate worms, creatures that can shift from one form to the other like caterpillars into butterflies — or Bruce Banner into the Hulk, whichever you prefer. Pamela Adlon joins the cast as Jessi's lovebug, Sonya; Brandon Kyle Goodman voices Nick's lovebug, Walter; and Keke Palmer is Missy's hate worm, Rochelle. There's also a claymation Christmas special, which finally answers the question of what the Hormone Monsters would look like in the world of the Heat Miser. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson Apple TV+

Season 3 premieres Friday on Apple TV+

If you miss sitting in class debating questions like "Was Emily Dickinson a wartime poet?" but would also like to see Wiz Khalifa play the human embodiment of death, do we have a show for you! Dickinson's third and final season picks up in the heat of the Civil War, as Emily (Hailee Steinfeld), her family, and her friends are reevaluating their relationships — and their lives — in a time of national upheaval. Ziwe (also a writer on this season) guest stars as Sojourner Truth; Chloe Fineman appears as Sylvia Plath; and Billy Eichner guests as Walt Whitman. We'll miss everything about this delirious comedy, but we might miss the cast list the most. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Benedict Cumberbatch, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Amazon Prime Video

Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the eccentric late 19th and early 20th century artist Louis Wain, known for his cat portraits, who falls for his sisters' governess (Claire Foy), in this fanciful biographical drama. Reviews for the film have been polite but rarely glowing — which is to be expected from a film created and directed by the dark and whimsical Will Sharpe (Flowers) — but it's got Benedict Cumberbatch and cats, so there are a lot of very online people who will certainly love it. Plus, Olivia Colman narrates. [TRAILER | WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO]



Tom Hanks, Finch Apple TV+

Friday on Apple TV+

Wilson, is that you? Tom Hanks gets typecast as another solitary man with an unconventional companion in the post-apocalyptic drama Finch. Hanks plays the titular Finch, an ailing inventor and the last man on Earth, who builds a robot to keep his dog safe after he dies. As the three set out on a journey across the country, Finch teaches the robot (played in motion capture by Caleb Landry Jones) what it means to be alive. Oh boy. Watch out for this one if you're a weeper. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Scoot McNairy and Eric Etebari, Narcos: Mexico Juan Rosas/Netflix

Season 3 available Friday on Netflix

The final season of Narcos: Mexico comes without its big bad. Diego Luna, who played cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons, won't be in Season 3 after his character was (Season 2 spoiler!) arrested in last season's finale. But that only increases the chaos as other wannabe kingpins battle to fill his loafers, escalating into a torrent of violence in Mexico that Narcos: Mexico never shies away from. Things will come to a spectacularly bloody ending. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Arthur Harrison, Attica Showtime

Saturday at 9/8c on Showtime

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry's gripping new documentary goes inside the 1971 uprising at the Attica Correctional Facility, exposing the inhuman conditions that led to the prisoners' revolt and connecting the dots to the racial injustices in America today. It's a horrifying, bloody, illuminating look at the country's prison-industrial complex, told through archival footage and interviews with the people who were there. This one will stick with you. [TRAILER | WATCH ON SHOWTIME]



Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone Paramount Network

Season 4 premiere Sunday at 8/7c on Paramount Network

Succession with cowboy hats, otherwise known as Yellowstone, is finally back for another season of violence, melodrama, and infighting on the ranch. The explosive Season 3 finale left plenty of characters' fates in the air; now, it's time to find out who lives, who dies, and who planted that bomb. New faces this season include Jacki Weaver as a CEO who faces off against John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Piper Perabo as a protestor, and Kathryn Kelly as a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. Here's everything we know about Yellowstone Season 4. [TRAILER]



Michael C. Hall and Alano Miller, Dexter: New Blood Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

Limited series premiere Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime

The Dark Passenger returns! Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) was the hottest fictional serial killer of the late early 2000s before a divisive (to put it kindly) final season killed fans' goodwill. He'll try to earn it back with Showtime's 10-episode revival, New Blood, which finds Dexter living under a new name in a sleepy New York town. He wears parkas now and everything. Here's everything we know about Dexter: New Blood, including the surprising original series stars who are reprising their roles. [TRAILER | WATCH ON SHOWTIME]



Joe Pera Talks With You Adult Swim

Season 3 premieres Monday at 12:30 a.m. ET on Adult Swim

It's difficult to describe Joe Pera Talks With You, because it's really the kind of thing you just have to watch to understand, but I'll give it a shot: It's a comedy show hosted by a soft-spoken man — comedian Joe Pera, playing a fictionalized version of himself, also named Joe Pera — in which he, yeah, pretty much just talks to you about mundane things for a little bit. This season will address topics like helping a friend pick out a chair, cooking pierogis, and choosing classroom-appropriate movies, all presented in Pera's signature meandering, easygoing style. Each episode is only 11 minutes long, and yes, it airs super late at night, but I promise this weird little oddball gem is worth staying up for. This is the most wholesome show on TV by a mile. [TRAILER]



David Harewood, Melissa Benoist, and Chyler Leigh, Supergirl The CW

Two-part series finale premieres Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW

One episode isn't enough to wrap up Supergirl, so the farewell is two episodes back to back. In the first hour, Kara (Melissa Benoist) teams up with her super friends to rescue an ally kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (Jon Cryer). The final hour is reserved more for the emotional side of things, with a last battle vs. Nyxly and Lex but also a — say it with me — wedding! [TRAILER]



Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Santos, and Manuel Urizaentefied, Gentefied Netflix

Season 2 available Wednesday on Netflix

Netflix's charming and energetic comedy Gentefied, a multicultural series about a Mexican-American family in Los Angeles, is one of the streamer's hidden gems. Whereas the first season focused on the family's struggle to keep its beloved taco shop afloat -- and the different opinions among the family about how to do that -- they all agree on Season 2's big problem: figuring out how to make sure their grandfather is OK and protected from deportation back to Mexico. Gentefied is a fun comedy with a very specific vibe. [TRAILER]



Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, Passing Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Though Netflix's movies are mostly in the business of being the modern-day equivalent of the straight-to-DVD shlock, every once in a while Netflix finds itself with a real award contender. Passing is one those for this year, having already been praised at Sundance. The film, shot entirely in black and white, stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as two Black friends from childhood who reconnect in 1920s New York when they're older. But the difference in their lives is stark: Negga's character is able to pass for being white while Thompson's character does not. [TRAILER]



The Challenge: All Stars Juan Cruz Rabaglia Paramount+/MTV

Season 2 premieres Thursday on Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars returns for a sophomore season after the initial outing proved that Paramount+'s MTV nostalgia programming is working. The shorter spin-off brings back classic Real World vibes, with people hanging out, bonding, and fighting over who should clean the dishes, rather than the Big Brother-type alliance plotting currently taking over the flagship series. The second season also brings back more All Stars, like Tina Barta, Jodi Weatherton, and Brad Fiorenza, who are sure to shake things up and make those late-night toga parties turn real rowdy, real quick. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]



Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae, The Game Josh Stringer/Paramount+

Series premiere Thursday on Paramount+

The Game is coming out of retirement again. The long-running Girlfriends spin-off started as a backdoor pilot on UPN, aired for three seasons on The CW, and was later brought back by BET. Now, the comedy-drama about the world of professional football lives again on Paramount+. The new revival's 10-episode first season moves the action from San Diego to Las Vegas and brings back some key players — Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return as Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, and other original cast members will also make appearances — alongside new characters played by Tim Daly, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, Toby Sandeman, and more. Put 'em in, coach! [TRAILER]



Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young, South Side Comedy Central

Season 2 available Thursday on HBO Max

Like The Other Two, South Side was originally a Comedy Central show that got picked up by HBO Max, which means there's a good chance you missed it when Season 1 aired over two years ago. The series follows two friends in Chicago who are trying to become venture capitalists but are stuck working boring day jobs until it happens. It's one of those hangout shows where nothing really happens, but it makes you laugh a lot and the characters are great. I predict its audience is going to get a boost in Season 2, so you should get in on the ground floor now while you can still say, "I liked it before it was popular." [TRAILER]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Isabella Gomez, Head of the Class Nicole Wilder/HBO Max

Thursday on HBO Max

No, this isn't that multicam sitcom reboot starring Isabella Gomez; it's a new multicam sitcom reboot starring Isabella Gomez. The One Day at a Time alum stars in HBO Max's Head of the Class, a reboot of the 1986-1991 ABC sitcom, as a young, unconventional teacher named Alicia Gomez who wants her high-achieving students to focus on more than just grades. Kids these days! Her laid-back approach to teaching doesn't always make Alicia popular with the parents at the school, including overachiever Darlene Hayward, née Merriman (Robin Givens, reprising her role). Watch it if you miss One Day at a Time — or the original Head of the Class. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Dominic Valente/Hulu

Thursday on Hulu

Padma Lakshmi's delicious travel and food docuseries is back with a new four-part special that's all about the holidays — and because this is Taste the Nation, you know you're in for a lot more than fruitcake. In the new season, Lakshmi highlights Hanukkah traditions in New York, deconstructs Thanksgiving with the Wampanoag Nation in Massachusetts, enjoys a Cuban Christmas in Miami, and celebrates the Korean New Year in Los Angeles. You'll come away educated and very, very hungry. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]