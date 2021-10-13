The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Hulu's Dopesick, Netflix's You Season 3

TV is looking pretty October-y lately. You've got a mysterious death in The Sinner Season 4, murder in Only Murders in the Building, a killer on the loose in I Know What You Did Last Summer, a killer on the loose in You, and a killer on the loose in Succession, if you think about it. The new Day of the Dead series has zombies, Chucky has Chucky, and Hulu's Dopesick is riveting but certainly not cheerful. At least The Baby-Sitters Club is still a wholesome good time.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT

Bill Pullman, The Sinner USA

Season 4 premieres Wednesday at 10/9c on USA

USA's moody crime drama The Sinner returns for a fourth season with Bill Pullman's Harry Ambrose looking more grizzled than ever in retirement. But you know how retirement goes with cops on TV, it doesn't. While vacationing in Maine, Ambrose witnesses a woman seemingly plunge to her death, and as usual with The Sinner, things get a little weird. [TRAILER]



Will Poulter and Michael Keaton, Dopesick Antony Platt/Hulu

Series premiere Wednesday on Hulu

Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, and Kaitlyn Dever star in this miniseries adaptation of Beth Macy's Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, which looks at the beginning of the opioid crisis in America from the push of OxyContin by one company to its spread through the working class to the DEA's pursuit of the truth. Is it feel-good story? Not really, but it's a fascinating look at the audacity of Big Pharma to put profits over life. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley, You Netflix

Season 3 premieres Friday on Netflix

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) is back -- or was he always right behind you this whole time? -- for the third season of Netflix's creepy stalker drama, except this time he may not be the one to go to extreme lengths to get what he wants. Now in California and married (!!) to Love (Victoria Pedretti), Joe is raising his son in a chill suburb and everything is going great. OK, not really, because Joe's gotta Joe and he develops an unhealthy obsession with his new neighbor. But will Love let him do his thing? [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



The Velvet Underground Apple TV+

Friday on Apple TV+

Realize just how cool you aren't with this documentary on one of the greatest American bands of all-time, The Velvet Underground. The Todd Haynes-directed film has been getting rave reviews and charts the band's success from the streets of New York City to being the sound of the burgeoning experimental art scene movement of the 1980s. Sunglasses not included. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Madison Iseman, I Know What You Did Last Summer Michael Desmond

Series premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video

The latest movie from your childhood to get the adaptation to TV series is I Know What You Did Last Summer, the 1997 suspense film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more. The premise is the same: A group of partying teens accidentally run a stranger over and cover up, then get stalked by a killer who knows what they did. Last summer. I guess the only question is how Instagram, text messaging, and Twitter will be incorporated into this modern take. [TRAILER | WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO]



Ava Duvernay, Home Sweet Home Casey Durkin/NBC

Series premieres Friday at 8/7c on NBC

We love a good "social experiment" on TV, and in this new series, NBC and Ava Duvernay take the idea of Wife Swap and use it for the whole family. Two families from different financial, ethnic, and geographic backgrounds swap homes to see what it's like to live in another's shoes, challenging their perception of what they think they know about other people. [TRAILER]



Day of the Dead Sergei Bachlakov/DOTD S1 Productions/SYFY

Series premiere Friday on Syfy

Apparently the zombie show trend isn't as dead as we thought (which makes total sense now that we're saying it out loud). The latest takes inspiration from the zombie movie that started it all, George R. Romero's Night of the Living Dead, and sees a small group of people trying to survive the first day of a zombie apocalypse. Except this time, there are more jokes! [TRAILER]



Jeremy Strong, Succession David Russell/HBO

Season 3 premieres Sunday at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

In my house, October 17 has officially been named a national holiday — that's how excited I am about the return of the Roys in all their unhinged glory. Things are shaping up to be extra unhinged in Season 3, which picks up in the immediate wake of Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) televised betrayal of his dad (Brian Cox), leaving the rest of the family, as well as everyone else in the world, to deal with the fallout. What results is a full-scale blood war between Kendall and Logan as they battle for control of Waystar Royco, with the rest of the siblings (plus Cousin Greg) forced to choose sides. Let the memes begin. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Season 1 finale Tuesday on Hulu

With their crime-solving superpowers combined, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are (probably) about to crack the case that started it all: Who killed Tim Kono? This fall's coziest mystery series has already been renewed for Season 2, but it's a safe bet that the Season 1 finale of Only Murders in the Building will reveal what really happened to Mabel's (Gomez) old friend — after it reveals what Jan's (Amy Ryan) whole deal is. Get your array of dips ready. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



Michelle Young, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 18 premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC

There are only two constants in the world of TV. One is David Boreanaz (that guy always has a show!). The other is the Bachelor franchise. The TV empire that never sleeps returns with a new season of The Bachelorette, which turns its blinding spotlight on Michelle Young, the runner-up on Matt's season. Tune in to watch the kindergarten teacher hand out a bunch of roses to guys with job descriptions like "motivational speaker," "wellness coach," "NFL player," and "pizzapreneur." [TRAILER]



Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez; Queens ABC/Kim Simms

Series premiere Tuesday at 10/9c on ABC

This fall's new broadcast shows have been pretty lackluster so far, but here's a pitch that should perk up your ears: Girls5eva, but make it a drama. ABC's Queens focuses on four women who were once known as the Nasty Bitches, a '90s hip-hop sensation. Now in their 40s, they reunite for a shot at recapturing their old glory. The ladies are played by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez, so you know they've got the pipes for it. [TRAILER]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Shay Rudolph, Momona Tamada, Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, The Baby-Sitters Club Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

Season 2 now available on Netflix

Wash off the world's grime with this sunny show that can be enjoyed by more than just tween girls. Adapted and updated from Ann M. Martin's popular books that launched in the 1980s, Netflix's version retains the franchise's purity as it follows the adventures of a group of middle-schoolers who form their own business as baby-sitters. Plus: It's an Emmy winner! [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela, We're Here Jake Giles Netter/HBO

Season 2 premiered Monday at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

I loved this series, in which RuPaul's Drag Race alums Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka O'Hara recruit small-town residents to participate in drag shows, in its first season, and I'm very excited to get more of its quirky brand of warm-hearted goodness in Season 2. This is one of those reality shows where the hosts briefly become therapist-like figures to the episode's subjects, but seeing as the queens are often working with queer people struggling with various aspects of their identity, We're Here ends up being even more uplifting for it. Plus, it should come as no surprise to hear that its core trio is extremely good at being on TV. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Zackary Arthur, Chucky Steve Wilkie/Syfy

Series premiered Tuesday at 10/9c on Syfy/USA

I know one of you out there asked for the TV extension of the 1988 horror film Child's Play and its many sequels, so you're taking all responsibility for this. Chucky, the mop-topped plastic menace that's a doll inhabited with the soul with a serial killer returns to a small town where it befriends a young teen (Zackary Arthur) and starts stabbing people. Franchise creator Don Mancini is back -- as are Jennifer Tilly and Chucky voice Brad Dourif -- at the helm after not being a part of the 2019 film reboot, and he uses the extra hours in the series to explain the origin of the serial killer. [TRAILER]

