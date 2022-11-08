Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 8

Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian, Prime Video

Today is Election Day and the people have voted! The Peripheral, the sci-fi series produced by the creators of Westworld and starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a VR gamer who finds an alternate reality (or something, it's puzzling!), is president of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Peter Capaldi's thriller The Devil's Hour surged up to the third spot, as Harry Styles' My Policeman drops down to No. 4. Things should stay relatively unchanged over the next few days until the weekend, when Emily Blunt's new Western The English premieres.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

My Policeman (2022) - Harry Styles stars in this love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4)

- Harry Styles stars in this love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4) El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (2022) - Drama about the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. (Nov. 4)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 - It's like Rihanna's pajama slumber party. (Nov. 9)

- It's like Rihanna's pajama slumber party. (Nov. 9) Autumn Beat (2022) - Italian drama about brothers trying to get into the rap game. (Nov. 10)

- Italian drama about brothers trying to get into the rap game. (Nov. 10) Warm Bodies (2013) - Zombie romance about a zombie who isn't like the other zombies. (Nov. 10)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 7

Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Harry Styles

Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Justin Lubin/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer

Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



