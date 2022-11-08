Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 8

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Peripheral is much more than an accessory
Today is Election Day and the people have voted! The Peripheral, the sci-fi series produced by the creators of Westworld and starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a VR gamer who finds an alternate reality (or something, it's puzzling!), is president of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Peter Capaldi's thriller The Devil's Hour surged up to the third spot, as Harry Styles' My Policeman drops down to No. 4. Things should stay relatively unchanged over the next few days until the weekend, when Emily Blunt's new Western The English premieres.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 7
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Harry Styles
Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer
Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Nov. 8