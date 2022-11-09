Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 9

Kornbread Jeté, Savage X Fenty Show: Vol. 4 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Don't listen to me, I don't know what I'm talking about. After predicting that Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list would stay unchanged until the weekend, two new entries joined the list today, Wednesday, Nov. 9. In the eighth spot is the French crime film Overdose, and in the ninth spot is the fourth edition of Rihanna's extravagant fashion show Savage X Fenty Show, which was just released today. Of note is that these two new entries knocked The Boys off the Top 10 list for the first time in what seems like forever. Homelander isn't going to be happy about that.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

My Policeman (2022) - Harry Styles stars in this love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4)

- Harry Styles stars in this love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4) El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (2022) - Drama about the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. (Nov. 4)

- Drama about the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. (Nov. 4) Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 - It's like Rihanna's pajama slumber party. (Nov. 9)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Autumn Beat (2022) - Italian drama about brothers trying to get into the rap game. (Nov. 10)

- Italian drama about brothers trying to get into the rap game. (Nov. 10) Warm Bodies (2013) - Zombie romance about a zombie who isn't like the other zombies. (Nov. 10)

- Zombie romance about a zombie who isn't like the other zombies. (Nov. 10) La Caida/Dive (2022) - Drama series about sexual abuse in the world of high diving, starring Karla Souza. (Nov. 11)

- Drama series about sexual abuse in the world of high diving, starring Karla Souza. (Nov. 11) The English (2022) - Emily Blunt's stylish Western limited series about a woman out for revenge. (Nov. 11)

- Emily Blunt's stylish Western limited series about a woman out for revenge. (Nov. 11) From the Top of My Lungs (2022) - Four female friends think about getting their singing group back together. (Nov. 11)

- Four female friends think about getting their singing group back together. (Nov. 11) Mammals (2022) - James Corden stars in this dark comedy about love, relationships, and falling apart. (Nov. 11)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 8

Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Prime Video

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Harry Styles

Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6





Liam Neeson, Blacklight

For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Overdose

For fans of: Foreign crime films

Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Rihanna, underwear

Is it good?: With crazy choreography and performances, it's not your average fashion show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Nov. 9