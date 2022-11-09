Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 9

Join or Sign In
Rihanna's fashion show is one of two new entries on the list
Don't listen to me, I don't know what I'm talking about. After predicting that Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list would stay unchanged until the weekend, two new entries joined the list today, Wednesday, Nov. 9. In the eighth spot is the French crime film Overdose, and in the ninth spot is the fourth edition of Rihanna's extravagant fashion show Savage X Fenty Show, which was just released today. Of note is that these two new entries knocked The Boys off the Top 10 list for the first time in what seems like forever. Homelander isn't going to be happy about that.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 8
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Harry Styles
Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Foreign crime films
Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Rihanna, underwear
Is it good?: With crazy choreography and performances, it's not your average fashion show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Nov. 9