Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 10

Rihanna's lingerie and fashion experience Savage X Fenty Show: Vol. 4 made a big jump up Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list today, Thursday, Nov. 10, climbing from No. 8 to No. 3 as viewers tune in to see the latest from her sexy and creepy annual special. The French crime film Overdose also made moves, breaking into the top 5 and knocking Reacher out, while Harry Styles' My Policeman marches toward the back of the list after a short run near the top. Things could change as soon as tomorrow with new Prime Video originals The English and Mammals making their premieres.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 - It's like Rihanna's pajama slumber party. (Nov. 9)

- It's like Rihanna's pajama slumber party. (Nov. 9) Autumn Beat (2022) - Italian drama about brothers trying to get into the rap game. (Nov. 10)

- Italian drama about brothers trying to get into the rap game. (Nov. 10) Warm Bodies (2013) - Zombie romance about a zombie who isn't like the other zombies. (Nov. 10)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

La Caida/Dive (2022) - Drama series about sexual abuse in the world of high diving, starring Karla Souza. (Nov. 11)

- Drama series about sexual abuse in the world of high diving, starring Karla Souza. (Nov. 11) The English (2022) - Emily Blunt's stylish Western limited series about a woman out for revenge. (Nov. 11)

- Emily Blunt's stylish Western limited series about a woman out for revenge. (Nov. 11) From the Top of My Lungs (2022) - Four female friends think about getting their singing group back together. (Nov. 11)

- Four female friends think about getting their singing group back together. (Nov. 11) Mammals (2022) - James Corden stars in this dark comedy about love, relationships, and falling apart. (Nov. 11)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 9

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Rihanna, underwear

Is it good?: With crazy choreography and performances, it's not your average fashion show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



5. Overdose

For fans of: Foreign crime films

Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8





John Krasinski and Michael Kelly, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Harry Styles

Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Nov. 10