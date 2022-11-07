X

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 7

The romance My Policeman is a hit

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
David Dawson, Emma Corrin, and Harry Styles, My Policeman

 Amazon Studios

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video didn't change much over the weekend, with only one big move on the charts. As expected, the new Harry Styles film My Policeman is a hit and currently the most-watched movie on Prime Video, settling into the third spot of Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list on Monday. Anytime you can knock a Liam Neeson movie out of the top spot, you're doing work. Chloë Grace Moretz's sci-fi series The Peripheral is still the No. 1 Prime Video show or movie, followed by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

  • My Policeman (2022) - Harry Styles stars in this love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4)
  • El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (2022) - Drama about the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. (Nov. 4)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

  • Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 - It's like Rihanna's pajama slumber party. (Nov. 9)
  • Autumn Beat (2022) - Italian drama about brothers trying to get into the rap game. (Nov. 10)
  • Warm Bodies (2013) - Zombie romance about a zombie who isn't like the other zombies. (Nov. 10)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 4

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Jack Reynor, The Peripheral

 Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video

1. The Peripheral

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2

3. My Policeman

For fans of: Harry Styles
Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8

4. Blacklight

For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4

5. The Devil's Hour

For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3


John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

 Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

6. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5

7. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6

8. Downton Abbey: A New Era

For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer
Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists
Trailer | Friday's rank: 10

9. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7

10. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Nov. 7