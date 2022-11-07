Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 7

Join or Sign In
The romance My Policeman is a hit
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video didn't change much over the weekend, with only one big move on the charts. As expected, the new Harry Styles film My Policeman is a hit and currently the most-watched movie on Prime Video, settling into the third spot of Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list on Monday. Anytime you can knock a Liam Neeson movie out of the top spot, you're doing work. Chloë Grace Moretz's sci-fi series The Peripheral is still the No. 1 Prime Video show or movie, followed by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 4
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2
For fans of: Harry Styles
Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8
For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4
For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6
For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer
Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists
Trailer | Friday's rank: 10
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Nov. 7