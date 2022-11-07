Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 7

David Dawson, Emma Corrin, and Harry Styles, My Policeman Amazon Studios

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video didn't change much over the weekend, with only one big move on the charts. As expected, the new Harry Styles film My Policeman is a hit and currently the most-watched movie on Prime Video, settling into the third spot of Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list on Monday. Anytime you can knock a Liam Neeson movie out of the top spot, you're doing work. Chloë Grace Moretz's sci-fi series The Peripheral is still the No. 1 Prime Video show or movie, followed by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

My Policeman (2022) - Harry Styles stars in this love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4)

- Harry Styles stars in this love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4) El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (2022) - Drama about the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. (Nov. 4)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 - It's like Rihanna's pajama slumber party. (Nov. 9)

- It's like Rihanna's pajama slumber party. (Nov. 9) Autumn Beat (2022) - Italian drama about brothers trying to get into the rap game. (Nov. 10)

- Italian drama about brothers trying to get into the rap game. (Nov. 10) Warm Bodies (2013) - Zombie romance about a zombie who isn't like the other zombies. (Nov. 10)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 4

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Jack Reynor, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Harry Styles

Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3





John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer

Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists

Trailer | Friday's rank: 10



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Nov. 7