Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 4

Harry Styles is here to read you your rights... your right to watch some Harry Styles! The former One Direction crooner stars in the new Amazon Prime Video movie My Policeman, which cracked Amazon Prime Video's top movies and shows list on Friday, Nov. 4, its first day of release. That usually means a lot of people watched it as soon as it was available and it's going to be a hit; most new releases don't show up on the list until the day after they premiere. We'll see how it does over the weekend. VR sci-fi series The Peripheral stays logged into the No. 1 spot.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

A whole bunch of licensed movies, such as Kingdom of Heaven and War Horse - Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November

- Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November Cujo (1983) - Bad dog! (Nov. 2)

- Bad dog! (Nov. 2) En donde estan los ladrones? (2017) - A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2)

- A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2) The Cabin in the Woods (2012) - Drew Goddard's insane, meta horror film. (Nov. 3)

- Drew Goddard's insane, meta horror film. (Nov. 3) My Policeman (2022) - Harry Styles stars in this love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4)

- Harry Styles stars in this love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4) El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (2022) - Drama about the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. (Nov. 4)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 - It's like Rihanna's pajama slumber party.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 3

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6





Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey: A New Era Universal Pictures

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Harry Styles

Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer

Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Nov. 4