Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 3

David Dawson, Emma Corrin, and Harry Styles, My Policeman Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies for Thursday, Nov. 3 is nearly identical to yesterday's list, but that should change this weekend when the Harry Styles stans turn out to watch his new romance film My Policeman, which premieres Friday exclusively on Prime Video. But it probably won't be big enough to topple The Peripheral, which releases new episodes on Friday, from the top of the list. Chloe Grace Moretz's sci-fi series has been holding down the No. 1 spot for a week now. The only change today is a spot swap between The Boys and Downton Abbey: New Era toward the end of the list.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

A whole bunch of licensed movies, such as Kingdom of Heaven and War Horse - Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November

- Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November Cujo (1983) - Bad dog! (Nov. 2)

- Bad dog! (Nov. 2) En donde estan los ladrones? (2017) - A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2)

- A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2) The Cabin in the Woods (2012) - Drew Goddard's insane, meta horror film. (Nov. 3)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

My Policeman (2022) - Harry Styles stars in this bisexual love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4)

- Harry Styles stars in this bisexual love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4) El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (2022) - Drama about the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. (Nov. 4)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 2

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian, Prime Video

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson, Reacher Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer

Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Bad dates, thrillers

Is it good?: It should be better than it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Nov. 3