Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 2

Jack Ryan has awakened from his slumber and he's climbing the charts
Jack Ryan is doing what Jack Ryan does best: going into places he doesn't belong and taking over! The political thriller, which hasn't released a new episode in over three years, is climbing Amazon Prime Video's top 10 chart and has broken into the top 5, pushing Reacher out of the way. The series recently announced a premiere date and showed off a new trailer, which was enough for subscribers to either get their rewatches in or start the series as it's only been increasing in popularity over the last week. The Peripheral continues its impressive run at No. 1, fending off The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Things could shake up this weekend when the period romance family My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, debuts.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 1
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dad loves
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer
Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Bad dates, thrillers
Is it good?: It should be better than it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Nov. 2