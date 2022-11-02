Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 2

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

Jack Ryan is doing what Jack Ryan does best: going into places he doesn't belong and taking over! The political thriller, which hasn't released a new episode in over three years, is climbing Amazon Prime Video's top 10 chart and has broken into the top 5, pushing Reacher out of the way. The series recently announced a premiere date and showed off a new trailer, which was enough for subscribers to either get their rewatches in or start the series as it's only been increasing in popularity over the last week. The Peripheral continues its impressive run at No. 1, fending off The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Things could shake up this weekend when the period romance family My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, debuts.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

A whole bunch of licensed movies, such as Kingdom of Heaven and War Horse - Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November

- Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November Cujo (1983) - Bad dog! (Nov. 2)

- Bad dog! (Nov. 2) En donde estan los ladrones? (2017) - A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The Cabin in the Woods (2012) - Drew Goddard's insane, meta horror film. (Nov. 3)

- Drew Goddard's insane, meta horror film. (Nov. 3) My Policeman (2022) - Harry Styles stars in this bisexual love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4)

- Harry Styles stars in this bisexual love triangle romance told across two timelines. (Nov. 4) El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (2022) - Drama about the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. (Nov. 4)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 1

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dad loves

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6





More on Amazon:



Pilou Asbæk and Ella Balinska, Run Sweetheart Run Prime Video

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer

Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Bad dates, thrillers

Is it good?: It should be better than it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Nov. 2