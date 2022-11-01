Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 1

Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey: A New Era Universal Pictures

Throw the jack o' lantern into the compost bin and pull the holiday wreath out of the basement, because the mad rush to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and all the other winter holidays begins NOW. It's time to shift away from scary movies and toward feel-good films, like Downton Abbey: A New Era, which takes the British aristocrats to the south of France. It joins Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list at No. 9. Moving on up the list is the decidedly not-feel-good series The Devil's Hour, a thriller that makes the top 3, behind The Peripheral and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

The Devil's Hour (2022) - Creepy thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine as a woman who has visions of murders. (Oct. 28)

- Creepy thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine as a woman who has visions of murders. (Oct. 28) Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) - Film follow-up to the popular ITV and PBS period drama. (Oct. 28)

- Film follow-up to the popular ITV and PBS period drama. (Oct. 28) Run Sweetheart Run (2022) - Feminine defiance meets toxic masculinity in this horror film about a woman trying to escape an unstoppable assailant. (Oct. 28)

- Feminine defiance meets toxic masculinity in this horror film about a woman trying to escape an unstoppable assailant. (Oct. 28) A whole bunch of licensed movies, such as Kingdom of Heaven and War Horse - Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Cujo (1983) - Bad dog! (Nov. 2)

- Bad dog! (Nov. 2) En donde estan los ladrones? (2017) - A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2)

- A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2) The Cabin in the Woods (2012) - Drew Goddard's insane, meta horror film. (Nov. 3)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 31

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Liam Neeson, Blacklight

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



John Krasinski and Michael Kelly, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dad loves

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Bad dates, thrillers

Is it good?: It should be better than it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer

Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Nov. 1