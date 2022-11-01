Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 1

Join or Sign In
It's a new era for Downton Abbey
Throw the jack o' lantern into the compost bin and pull the holiday wreath out of the basement, because the mad rush to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and all the other winter holidays begins NOW. It's time to shift away from scary movies and toward feel-good films, like Downton Abbey: A New Era, which takes the British aristocrats to the south of France. It joins Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list at No. 9. Moving on up the list is the decidedly not-feel-good series The Devil's Hour, a thriller that makes the top 3, behind The Peripheral and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 31
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dad loves
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Bad dates, thrillers
Is it good?: It should be better than it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer
Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Nov. 1