Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 1

It's a new era for Downton Abbey

Tim Surette
Throw the jack o' lantern into the compost bin and pull the holiday wreath out of the basement, because the mad rush to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and all the other winter holidays begins NOW. It's time to shift away from scary movies and toward feel-good films, like Downton Abbey: A New Era, which takes the British aristocrats to the south of France. It joins Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list at No. 9. Moving on up the list is the decidedly not-feel-good series The Devil's Hour, a thriller that makes the top 3, behind The Peripheral and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

  • The Devil's Hour (2022) - Creepy thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine as a woman who has visions of murders. (Oct. 28)
  • Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) - Film follow-up to the popular ITV and PBS period drama. (Oct. 28)
  • Run Sweetheart Run (2022) - Feminine defiance meets toxic masculinity in this horror film about a woman trying to escape an unstoppable assailant. (Oct. 28)
  • A whole bunch of licensed movies, such as Kingdom of Heaven and War Horse - Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

  • Cujo (1983) - Bad dog! (Nov. 2)
  • En donde estan los ladrones? (2017) - A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2)
  • The Cabin in the Woods (2012) - Drew Goddard's insane, meta horror film. (Nov. 3)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 31

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

1. The Peripheral

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Devil's Hour

For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. Blacklight

For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5


6. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dad loves
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

7. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Run Sweetheart Run

For fans of: Bad dates, thrillers
Is it good?: It should be better than it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. Downton Abbey: A New Era

For fans of: Downton Abbey, but longer
Is it good?: It's a must for you Downton completionists
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

10. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Nov. 1