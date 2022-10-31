Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 31

Join or Sign In
Two new chilling entries join the list
Happy Amazween! (The portmanteau works better with Hulu, honestly.) If you're looking for a good scary movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, we have a great list of appropriately frightening flicks. But if you're just in the mood for something good to watch, a great place to start is with the most popular movies and shows. There are two new entries on the list that can double as good Halloween watches: The Devil's Hour, a supernatural thriller series starring Peter Capaldi as a mysterious weirdo, and Run Sweetheart Run, a terrifying romp starring Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk as an unstoppable monster (or maybe just a jerk).
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 28
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2
For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5
For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3
For fans of: Bad dates, thrillers
Is it good?: It should be better than it is
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dad loves
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6
For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Oct. 31