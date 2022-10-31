Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 31

Peter Capaldi, The Devil's Hour Henry James/Prime Video

Happy Amazween! (The portmanteau works better with Hulu, honestly.) If you're looking for a good scary movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, we have a great list of appropriately frightening flicks. But if you're just in the mood for something good to watch, a great place to start is with the most popular movies and shows. There are two new entries on the list that can double as good Halloween watches: The Devil's Hour, a supernatural thriller series starring Peter Capaldi as a mysterious weirdo, and Run Sweetheart Run, a terrifying romp starring Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk as an unstoppable monster (or maybe just a jerk).

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

The Devil's Hour (2022) - Creepy thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine as a woman who has visions of murders. (Oct. 28)

- Creepy thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine as a woman who has visions of murders. (Oct. 28) Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) - Film follow-up to the popular ITV and PBS period drama. (Oct. 28)

- Film follow-up to the popular ITV and PBS period drama. (Oct. 28) Run Sweetheart Run (2022) - Feminine defiance meets toxic masculinity in this horror film about a woman trying to escape an unstoppable assailant. (Oct. 28)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

A whole bunch of licensed movies, such as Kingdom of Heaven and War Horse - Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November

- Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November Cujo (1983) - Bad dog! (Nov. 2)

- Bad dog! (Nov. 2) En donde estan los ladrones? (2017) - A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2)

- A man has to uncover a criminal network. (Nov. 2) The Cabin in the Woods (2012) - Drew Goddard's insane, meta horror film. (Nov. 3)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 28

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3





For fans of: Bad dates, thrillers

Is it good?: It should be better than it is

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dad loves

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging

Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



