When Will 1883 Episode 6 Be Released

We are officially halfway through the Yellowstone prequel series 1883's 10-episode first season. The series premiered in December and has been following a wagon train of migrants on a perilous journey across the West. After a brief hiatus, Episode 6 will arrive on the Paramount+ streaming service on Sunday, Jan. 30, finally giving fans some insight on just how Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) will recover from the traumatic events of Episode 5 and how the caravan will move on after being attacked by bandits. Plus, they're almost completely out of civilization and there are always more treacherous rivers to cross!

1883 follows John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) great-grandfather James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they cross the plains to make a new life for themselves on America's frontier. The land the Duttons will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and LaMonica Garrett as Thomas. It also featured a cameo by Tom Hanks in Episode 2.

While you wait for that new episode, TV Guide has all the details on that Episode 5 tragedy, what comes next for the grieving heroine, and how to catch up on Paramount+'s biggest series yet.

Here's how to watch 1883 and everything you need to know about the series.

On Streaming

Episodes 6 will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 30 on Paramount+. New episodes are added to Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT, so you can watch the show first thing on Sunday morning. The Season 1 finale is scheduled for Feb. 26.

On Cable

While the first two episodes of 1883 aired on Paramount Network after Yellowstone, Paramount+ is now the exclusive home of the series and you'll need a subscription to watch further episodes or catch up on the prequel series.

