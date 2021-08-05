What's on Netflix This Week: The Kissing Booth 3, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo

You know it's a hit or miss week on Netflix when the most exciting release over the next few days is The Kissing Booth 3. That said, that movie franchise is immensely, almost inexplicably popular, so I'm sure it will do numbers, especially seeing as this is the last film in the series. There's also Vivo, an adorable-looking animated movie about a very musical kinkajou that features the vocal stylings of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Zoe Saldana.

And for something completely different, there's also Hit & Run, which is the latest show from the creators of Fauda. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of August 6-12, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, Aug. 6 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see what else is on Netflix in July, here are our picks. And if you're looking ahead, here are our picks for what to watch on Netflix in August.

The Biggest Releases

The Kissing Booth 3

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and on August 11, we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle's (Joey King) about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat. [Wednesday, Aug. 11]



Vivo

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. Frankly, this sounds adorable. [Trailer]



Everything Else

Hit & Run, Season 1

This action-thriller follows Segev (Lior Raz), a tour guide whose wife is killed in a hit-and-run, which he quickly realizes was not as accidental as it appeared. Should we examine why so many action stories start with a woman getting killed? No? Cool.

The Swarm



This French movie about a single woman who breeds blood-thirsty locusts seems like it could have the potential to be the next Blood Red Sky, just in terms of absolute insanity. [Trailer]

Gabby's Dollhouse, Season 2

If you have young kids in your life, they very well might be into this cartoon about a cat-loving little girl whose main hobby is shrinking down to hang out in her dollhouse. [Trailer / Tuesday, Aug. 10]

Navarasa, Season 1

This Tamil anthology series has an intriguing premise, with each episode centering around one of the nine human emotions of the Indian aesthetic theory. [Trailer]

Shaman King, Season 1



The Netflix anime machine simply refuses to slow down. This one is set in a fantasy world where a reincarnated ancient shaman is trying to win a tournament in order to be crowned, wait for it, Shaman King. [Trailer / Monday, Aug. 9]

Misha and the Wolves

This documentary about a Holocaust survivor who escaped and lived among wolves is the kind of too-crazy-to-be-true story that makes for a perfect movie premise. [Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 11]

Bake Squad, Season 1

Did you want another baking competition show? Well, you've got one! The object of this one is that the winner of each episode's baking challenge will be chosen to bake a dessert for a big event in someone's life. [Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 11]

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

A stand-up special? In this climate? More likely than you think. The British comedian talks everything from body positivity to racism in his latest hour. [Trailer / Tuesday, Aug. 10]

AlRawabi School for Girls, Season 1



This Arabic series about the nerds at an all-girls school finally getting revenge on their bullies looks a little like a much darker Mean Girls. Mean Girls for 2021. [Trailer / Thursday, Aug. 12]