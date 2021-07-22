What's on Netflix This Week: The Last Letter From Your Lover, Masters of the Universe: Revelation

In the wake of heavy-hitters like the Fear Street trilogy along with new seasons of Virgin River and Never Have I Ever, we were overdue for a slow week on Netflix. Even so, there's still some fun stuff coming, the biggest being the premiere of the Shailene Woodley-starring romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover.

There's also the fun-looking new animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which brings classic characters like He-Man and Skeletor in the modern age and boasts a star-studded voice cast that includes Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of July 23-29, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, July 23 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see what else is on Netflix in July, here are our picks.

The Biggest Releases

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Shailene Woodley stars in this romantic drama that looks like it could've been made in the early 2000s during the height of Nicholas Sparks fever. It centers around a modern-day journalist (Felicity Jones) who discovers a series of 1960s love letters that detail an affair between a socialite (Woodley) and the reporter (Callum Turner) writing a piece about her husband.



Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Season 1

Whether you're a life-long fan of He-Man or you only know him from the classic "What's Going On?" video, you'll probably get some enjoyment out of this animated series, which is a direct sequel to the '80s cartoon, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and follows He-Man's (Chris Wood) battle against Skeletor (Mark Hamill) to prevent the end of the universe. [Trailer]



Everything Else

Love Is Blind: After the Altar

If you've spent the past year wondering what happened to the people on Love Is Blind after they agreed to marry each other without ever meeting face to face, this reunion special will catch you up with the cast. Some of them are married, some of them are engaged, and some of them are broken up, which means they're going to bring tons of drama when they're forced to be in the same place once again. [Wednesday, July 28]

Resort to Love

Christina Millian stars in this rom-com about an aspiring pop star who discovers she still has feelings for her ex-fiance (Jay Pharoah) after agreeing to sing at his wedding. It all sounds a little My Best Friend's Wedding, but sillier. [Trailer / Thursday, July 29]

Sky Rojo, Season 2

Coral (Verónica Sanchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito), and Gina (Yany Prado) are still running from their pimp, and in this latest batch of episodes, they're armed and furious. [Trailer]

Blood Red Sky

This horror-thriller about a mother and son trapped on a terrorist-hijacked flight has an absolutely wild, supernatural twist I don't even want to try to spoil for you here. [Trailer]

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Season 3

The German dramedy series about a teen who starts dealing drugs to impress his ex-girlfriend is now in its third season, and things are getting real as Moritz's (Maximilian Mundt) empire begins to crumble thanks to his former friends. [Trailer / Tuesday, July 27]

Tattoo Redo, Season 1

A reality show about people who regret their tattoos. Not much more to add here! [Trailer / Wednesday, July 28]

Bankrolled

This Mexican comedy is peak 2021: Two dudes pitch a bold idea for an app that they don't actually have any way of creating. [Trailer]

Feels Like Ishq, Season 1

This Indian anthology series about six different love stories sounds like a lot like Modern Love without all the American celebrities. [Trailer / Wednesday, July 21]



The Snitch Cartel: Origins, Season 1

If it's another crime thriller you want, it's another crime thriller you'll get with this series about two brothers balancing life as cartel leaders with normal stuff like marriage and family. [Trailer / Wednesday, July 28]

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Kingdom, Season 1

This animated series is the latest entry into the Transformers 'verse, which finds Optimus Prime and Megatron duking it out on a pre-Ice Age version of Earth. [Trailer / Thursday, July 29]