What's on Netflix This Week: Fear Street Part Three: 1666, Naomi Osaka Docuseries

Return of the Jedi. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Baby Geniuses 3: Baby Squad Investigators. All great trilogies end with a great final chapter, and this week we'll see if Fear Street 3: 1666, the third film in Netflix's slasher-horror movie series, lives up to the aforementioned.

For something a little more real-world, tennis-pro Naomi Osaka gets a docuseries on her life as a pro athlete and champion for mental health in Naomi Osaka, which premieres Friday. And if you want to watch one of the most ridiculous shows on TV ever, Sexy Beasts, a dating show in which hot contestants get made up as monsters and animals and go on dates with each other, comes out on Wednesday. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of July 16-22, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, July 16 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

The third and final film in the Fear Street slasher-horror trilogy takes it back, way back to 1666 to get to the root of Shadyside's haunted past. Turns out it has a lot to do with witches and a series of witch-hunts that made life miserable for teens centuries later. When in doubt, blame witches!



Naomi Osaka, miniseries

Former No. 1 tennis player in the world Naomi Osaka hasn't hidden her issues with celebrity and the demands of being a professional athlete in today's media-heavy world. One of sports' most intriguing figures, Osaka gets to tell her story on her terms in this docuseries profiling her life as a biracial athlete from Japan who dominates her sport and makes headlines off the court. [Trailer]



Everything Else

Sexy Beasts, Season 1

Don't even look directly at this trailer. Is this bizarre reality show, which is basically The Masked Singer but for dating, actually going to be one of the best things on Netflix in July? Maybe not. But it's already one of the buzziest. We get the dating shows we deserve. [Wednesday, July 21]

Deep, Season 4

In this Thai sci-fi thriller, four college students participate in a neuroscience experiment with one minor drawback: If they fall asleep, they die! [Trailer]

Explained, Season 3

You don't know shit about shit, so Vox is here to teach you shit about all kinds of shit in Season 3 of this explainer series, which covers subjects like the monarchy and plastic surgery. [Trailer]

Johnny Test, Season 1 (technically Season 7)

Cartoon Network's version of Dexter's Laboratory but with one extra sister and a dog comes to Netflix. [Trailer]

Chernobyl 1986

This foreign film follows a firefighter who was on-site during the infamous Chernobyl disaster. There's no way it's as good as HBO's 2019 miniseries Chernobyl. [Trailer / Wednesday, July 21]

The Movies That Made Us, Season 2

The inside stories of cinematic classics is told in this light docuseries. This time, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Pretty Woman, and Forrest Gump get episodes. [Trailer / Wednesday, July 21]

Too Hot to Handle Brazil, Season 1

The greatest social experiment of our lifetime heads to Brazil for more forced chastity. [Trailer / Wednesday, July 21]

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Guillermo del Toro's epic series trilogy gets a feature-length wrap-up film featuring the kids of Arcadia Oaks teaming up with trolls, aliens, and more to combat Titans. [Trailer / Wednesday, July 21]



Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

Two shy teens share a magical summer romance in this anime film. [Trailer / Thursday, July 22]