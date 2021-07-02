These Are the Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Netflix in July

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

The best shows and movies on Netflix are heating up this July, just like seemingly every place under the sun. At the head of the class this month are favorites like Mindy Kaling's high school-set comedy Never Have I Ever and the cult hit sketch series I Think You Should Leave. They're joined by the final season of Atypical, as well as Season 3 of everyone's aunt's favorite show, Virgin River.

On the movies side, horror fans can get their fix with Fear Street, a movie trilogy based on R.L. Stine's books. There's also the action flick Gunpowder Milkshake and a new documentary about Maryland School for the Deaf's football team.

Our list of suggestions for the best shows and moves on Netflix in July is below, but here's the full list of what's new on Netflix in July. If you'd like even more hand-picked suggestions, click over to our full list of recommendations.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in July

Audible

Available July 1

Scratch your Friday Night Lights itch with this documentary about football players at Maryland School for the Deaf. Audible follows high school athlete Amaree Mckenstry-Hall through his senior season as he and his teammates balance personal struggles with their goals on the field. With a list of executive producers that includes Friday Night Lights EP Peter Berg and Deaf activist Nyle DiMarco, it'll have you looking at the gridiron in a new light.



Fear Street

Part 1 available July 2, Part 2 available July 9, Part 3 available July 16

Enjoy being scared and nostalgic at the same time with Fear Street, a trilogy of horror movies inspired by R.L. Stine's book series. The movies dig into the bloody history of the fictional town of Shadyside, which has earned a reputation as the killer capital of the United States. The first is set in 1994, while the second is a summer camp throwback set in 1978, and the final film jumps all the way back to 1666, VVitch-style. The lesson? This town is seriously cursed.



We the People

Available July 4

Like a modern Schoolhouse Rock!, We the People is a cool civics remix that serves up educational songs set to colorful animation. And yes, it is produced by the Obamas. The animated shorts feature Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and more singing about American rights, citizenship, and government. You haven't lived until you've heard Daveed Diggs rap about checks and balances.



I Think You Should Leave

Season 2 available July 6

Our long national meme shortage is over. Over two years after the premiere of the cult hit first season, Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave is finally back for another round. The absurdist sketch comedy series has already done more for the internet in six episodes than some shows do in six years. What will Season 2 do with all that power? Get even weirder, hopefully.



Atypical

Season 4 available July 9

If there's one thing Netflix loves as much as a third and final season, it's a fourth and final season. The sweet coming-of-age dramedy Atypical is wrapping up with Season 4, which finds Sam (Kier Gilchrist) and Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) both preparing to leave the nest. It's the end of an era for the Gardner family.



Virgin River

Season 3 available July 9

"Who shot Jack?" is the new "Who shot J.R.?" for fans of Virgin River. Hopefully the soapy Netflix drama will dish out some answers in Season 3, which finds Jack (Martin Henderson) skittish about committing to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) while there's a target on his back. When will these two crazy kids work it out already? Head here for everything we know about Virgin River Season 3.



Gunpowder Milkshake

Available July 14

As Saoirse Ronan said in Little Women, "Women!" Action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake stars Lena Headey and Karen Gillan as estranged mother-daughter hitwomen who team up to save a young girl, get revenge on the people who've wronged them, and do cool stunts with their friends. Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino also star. Women!



Never Have I Ever

Season 2 available July 15

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends are back for more high school hijinks. Season 2 finds Devi feeling insecure about a new classmate as she tries to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet)... unless she can find a way to date both at once. Never have we ever missed John McEnroe's narration so much.



Sexy Beasts

Available July 21

Don't even look directly at this trailer. Is this bizarre reality show, which is basically The Masked Singer but for dating, actually going to be one of the best things on Netflix in July? Maybe not. But it's already one of the buzziest. We get the dating shows we deserve.



Outer Banks

Season 2 available July 30

Suit up for another hot Pogue summer as the Outer Banks gang gets back in the gold game. Season 1 of this trashy teen soap took escapism to its most deliciously ridiculous limits; here's hoping Season 2 leans into that "let's just do it and be legends" attitude.



Want to know what else is coming to Netflix? Here's everything new on Netflix in July, here's what came out on Netflix in June, and here are our picks for what came out on Netflix in June.