What's on Netflix This Week: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, Bo Burnham's New Comedy Special

Netflix's big moment of the week is for sure the return of Lucifer, which comes back with Part 2 of Season 5 on Friday, May 28. This was supposed to be its last season, but the show was resurrected for the second time and is now set to live to see another day.

Bo Burnham's also returning this week with a new comedy special, Inside, his first since 2013's What. Interestingly, Burnham shot this special mid-pandemic without a crew or an audience, but not much else is known about the actual content. And for something completely different than either of those things, The Kominsky Method also premieres its final season this week. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of May 28-June 3, 2021.

All titles debuted on Friday, May 28 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Lucifer, Season 5, Part 2

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 should find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with some of those daddy issues, but as usual, the show will be having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season will also feature a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love.



Bo Burnham: Inside

Indie auteur and certified bad movie boyfriend Bo Burnham surprised his fans when he announced he had orchestrated a return to his comedic roots during quarantine. In typical Burnham fashion, he's given basically nothing away, saying only that he made this latest special without a crew or an audience over the past year. If the title and the brief shot of him in the trailer with a scraggly beard and long hair are any indication, it's probably safe to say the pure insanity of 2020 will be addressed. [Trailer / Sunday, May 30]



Everything Else

The Kominsky Method, Season 3

The only show on TV about two old dudes navigating Hollywood together is coming to an end. In Season 3, Sandy (Michael Douglas) mourns the death of his beloved agent (Alan Arkin) and tries to figure out what the rest of his life and career will look like without his buddy by his side.

Roh

If you don't have enough fear in your everyday life, this Malaysian horror movie looks like it might do the trick. It follows a family living in a small village who are visited by a young girl with a dark and disturbing prediction. [Trailer / Tuesday, June 1]

Dog Gone Trouble

This movie sounds very fun to me if only because it features the voices of Big Sean and Pamela Adlon as two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. [Trailer]

Racket Boys, Season 1

The plot of this Korean drama series is tried and true territory: A retired father gets a new gig coaching a notoriously terrible, ragtag middle school badminton team. I can't wait for the inevitable "let's just get out there and have fun" speech. [Trailer / Monday, May 31]



The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties, Season 1

This unscripted series about a family of real estate agents living in Paris sounds a little bit like France's answer to Selling Sunset, but we're not complaining. More housing market-based drama, please. [No trailer / Monday, May 31]



Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Little animated monsters run around reimagining tried-and-true nursery rhymes in this cute-looking movie. [Trailer / Tuesday, June 1]



Carnaval

Have you been hoping someone would make a movie about an influencer who goes to an island with a bunch of her friends to learn about life beyond Instagram likes? I don't know why you would be but that's what Carnaval is about. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 2]



Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Big week for comedians! If you're hoping for more traditional stand-up than Bo Burnham usually offers, Alan Saldaña is your guy. [No trailer / Thursday, June 3]



Creator's File: GOLD, Season 1

This Japanese mockumentary series stars comedian Ryûji Akiyama as a bunch of different characters who are all vaguely associated with celebrities in some way. It looks silly and fun! [Trailer / Thursday, June 3]

Dancing Queens

I'm of the opinion that there aren't enough fun dance movies anymore, so this Swedish comedy about an aspiring dancer who gets a job mopping floors at a drag club is sure to be a delightful time. [Trailer / Thursday, June 3]



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

There's a Sailor Moon fan living inside many of us, and this latest entry into the canon -- about the Sailor Guardians reuniting to save the world after a solar eclipse plunges it into total darkness -- is just what we need right now. [Trailer / Thursday, June 3]

Summertime, Season 2

It's summer once again in this soapy Italian series, and while Edo (Giovanni Maini) and Sofia (Amanda Campana) make plans for the future, Ale (Ludovico Tersigni) is in Spain struggling to navigate his new relationship love with Lola (Amparo Pinero Guirao). [Trailer / Thursday, June 3]

