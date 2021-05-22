What's on Netflix This Week: The Zombie Flick Army of the Dead, Master of None's Surprise Season 3

We can't talk about the new releases on Netflix this weekend without immediately screaming about Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's new zombie movie that has one of the best credit sequences in the history of cinema. Well, provided you think waves of zombies getting split apart by various weapons while covers of old Vegas showtunes play in the background is cool.

Also out this week is the third season of Master of None, which was made in secret and is coming out of nowhere, four years after Season 2. You can also expect the second seasons of the international series The Neighborand Ragnarok, which both deal with superpowered dudes who have to save the world, and the true-crime documentary the Nail Bomber: Manhunt, tracking a series of deadly bombings in London in 1999. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of May 21-27, 2021.

All titles debuted on Friday, May 21 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Army of the Dead

Say what you want about Zack Snyder, but the movie that put him on the map, 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, was pretty frickin' great. Snyder returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring former pro wrestler Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun.



Master of None, Season 3

It's been over four years since Season 2 of Aziz Ansari's Master of None, and, as Ansari would especially let you know, a lot has changed since then. The surprise third season moves Ansari's Dev to the background while bringing Lena Waithe's Denise up front, as we pick up with her in a new relationship in a rural house outside of New York City. It's sentimental, introspective, and very, very good. [Trailer / Sunday, May 23]



Everything Else

Ragnarok, Season 2

Everyone has that weird Netflix show that only they've watched and this one is mine. The Scandinavian series follows a young man who just may be the second coming of Thor, and he uses his power to fight a group of giants who have assumed human form and run a company that's contaminating the land with industrial pollutants. Yes, Norse mythology, YA storytelling, and a message of ecological conservation. [Thursday, May 27]

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Season 3

The animated kids show about why we shouldn't open an amusement park with man-eating dinosaurs inside continues with the gang trying to find a way to leave Isla Nebular. But guess what? They get chased by dinosaurs. [Trailer]

The Neighbor, Season 2

Move aside, Jupiter's Legacy. Netflix's latest superhero series comes from Spain and follows a slacker who maybe shouldn't be a superhero. In Season 2, he meets his match when a new female superhero discovers she has powers. [Trailer]



Mad for Each Other

This Korean romance-drama isn't as quirky cute as the others, as it follows a police detective who encounters a woman who has a tendency to piss everyone off. [Trailer / Monday, May 24]



Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

If you're a huge fan of soccer, then you would chastise me for calling it "soccer" and not "football." If you're a huge fan of football, then watch this soccer documentary about Italian legend Robert Baggio, one of the greatest football players to ever play soccer. [Trailer / Wednesday, May 26]



Ghost Lab

With a name like Ghost Lab, I was expecting this to be a cute animated show for kids. But nope, it's a Thai paranormal horror film about two doctors obsessed with finding ghosts in a haunted hospital. Still, pop it on and the kids will love it! [Trailer / Wednesday, May 26]



High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, Season 1

Put some 'cue in your queue with this food docuseries about soul food and its influence on American cuisine, the community built around the cuisine, as well as the Black chefs making your mouth water every day. [Trailer / Wednesday, May 26]



Nail Bomber: Manhunt

In 1999, a serial bomber terrorized London with explosives that ejected hundreds of nails, killing three people. This documentary follows the effort to stop find him and stop him. [Trailer / Wednesday, May 26]



Black Space, Season 1

In this Israeli series, a detective searches for the perpetrators of a massacre at a high school. [Clip / Thursday, May 27]



Blue Miracle

Take your tear ducts for a spin with this heartwarming film about a Mexican orphanage that enters the world's biggest fishing tournament with a washed-up fisherman (Dennis Quaid) for a shot at glory. [Trailer / Thursday, May 27]

Eden, Season 1

In this anime series, a human girl raised by robots learns secrets about what happened to humanity in a post-apocalyptic future. But aside from all that doom and gloom, it looks rather uplifting. [Trailer / Thursday, May 27]

Soy Rada: Serendipity

Argentinian comedian Soy Rada tells jokes... to an empty theater! Because of the pandemic, you see? [Trailer / Thursday, May 27]

